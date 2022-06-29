Former Arizona Western College president Schoening dies at 85

A former president of Arizona Western College has died.

Arizona Western officials on Wednesday announced former AWC President Dr. Donald “Don” Schoening passed away at home last Friday. He was 85.

Schoening served as president from 1997 to 2009. School leaders said he led the college through significant enrollment growth.

Under his leadership, AWC saw the passing of a $74 million bond passed by voters that allowed for construction of new buildings on the Yuma Campus. There was also the establishment of campus sites in San Luis, Quartzsite and Parker.

The College Community Center in Yuma, also known as the 3-C building, features a conference center named after him.

In a released statement, AWC President Dr. Daniel Corr said “I’m saddened to hear of the loss of the passing of Dr. Schoening. His positive impact on this college, and our entire community cannot be overstated. He was a true giant in higher education and will be sorely missed. His legacy lives on in so many ways at Arizona Western College.”

Schoening is survived by wife of 60 years Louise, his two sons, and six grandchildren. To honor his memory, his family encourages donations be made to the Arizona Western College Athletic Department or Trinity United Methodist Church in Yuma.