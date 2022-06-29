© 2022 KAWC
Bridge: Ocean to Ocean Highway YUMA
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
COVID-19 Coverage
News

Former Arizona Western College president Schoening dies at 85

KAWC | By Victor Calderón
Published June 29, 2022 at 10:08 PM MST
Don Schoening.png
AWC
/
Former Arizona Western College President Dr. Donald “Don” Schoening

A former president of Arizona Western College has died.

Arizona Western officials on Wednesday announced former AWC President Dr. Donald “Don” Schoening passed away at home last Friday. He was 85.

Schoening served as president from 1997 to 2009. School leaders said he led the college through significant enrollment growth.

Under his leadership, AWC saw the passing of a $74 million bond passed by voters that allowed for construction of new buildings on the Yuma Campus. There was also the establishment of campus sites in San Luis, Quartzsite and Parker.

The College Community Center in Yuma, also known as the 3-C building, features a conference center named after him.

In a released statement, AWC President Dr. Daniel Corr said “I’m saddened to hear of the loss of the passing of Dr. Schoening. His positive impact on this college, and our entire community cannot be overstated. He was a true giant in higher education and will be sorely missed. His legacy lives on in so many ways at Arizona Western College.”

Schoening is survived by wife of 60 years Louise, his two sons, and six grandchildren. To honor his memory, his family encourages donations be made to the Arizona Western College Athletic Department or Trinity United Methodist Church in Yuma.

News
Victor Calderón
Victor is originally from West Sacramento, California and has lived in Arizona for more than five years. He began his print journalism career in 2004 following his graduation from Georgetown University in Washington D.C. Victor has been a reporter for the following daily newspapers: The Monterey County Herald, The Salinas Californian and the Reno Gazette-Journal, where he covered stories including agriculture, education and Latino community news. Victor has also served as a local editor for Patch, a national news organization with hyperlocal websites, in Carmichael, California in the Sacramento area. He also served as the editor for The New Vision, the newspaper for the Roman Catholic Diocese of Tucson, which includes Yuma and La Paz counties. Victor lives in Somerton. He enjoys spending time with his family and friends and following most sports.
See stories by Victor Calderón
Related Content
  • Don Schoening
  • Don_Schoening.Still001.jpg
    AWC
    DON SCHOENING : AWC50TH
    Dr. Don Schoening was President of AWC from 1997-2009. He says he was attracted to the school because of his commitment to life long learning.