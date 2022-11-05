Hear from first-generation Arizona Western College students

© 2022 KAWC
Bridge: Ocean to Ocean Highway YUMA
Published November 5, 2022 at 8:15 PM MST
Arizona Western College is proud to serve first-generation students. By that we mean, students who are the first in their families to attend college.

There are student groups and resources for first generation students. And this November 8-10, AWC will celebrate First Generation Week on its campuses in Yuma, Parker and San Luis.

Siendo Primero, or Being First, will share the stories of first generation students at Arizona Western College. We'll be sharing interviews with students on the KAWC YouTube channel.

Stay tuned to hear from first gen students. If you want to share your first gen story with us, let us know.

Siendo Primero/Being First
