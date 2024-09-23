Best of Siendo Primero: YRMC nurse and back to school at AWC

Did you know that Siendo Primero has been going strong for more than 40 episodes?

Our hosts- Angelica Albarran, Jose Martinez and David Valdez- have interviewed Arizona Western College students and staff about being what being a first-generation college student means to them.

We're taking a look back at some of the best weekly episodes. Today, we'll take you back to interviews with Diana Torres, RN, a nurse at Yuma Regional Medical Center and Lizbeth Zarabia, a student at Arizona Western College in Yuma.

Jose Martinez/KOFA Border Radio Siendo Primero hosts Angelica Albarran, left, and Jose Martinez, right, with guest Lizbeth Zarabia, a student at Arizona Western College in Yuma.

—-

You can listen to these and other past episodes of Siendo Primero at kawc.org