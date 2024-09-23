© 2024 KAWC, PO Box 929, Yuma, AZ 85366, info@kawc.org, 877-838-5292
KOFA Mountains
Siendo Primero

Best of Siendo Primero: YRMC nurse and back to school at AWC

By KAWC-KOFA Interns
Published September 23, 2024 at 2:31 PM MST
Diana Torres, RN, a nurse at Yuma Regional Medical Center, was interviewed by Siendo Primero host Jose Martinez at the KAWC/KOFA Border Radio studios.
Victor Calderón/KAWC
Diana Torres, RN, a nurse at Yuma Regional Medical Center, was interviewed by Siendo Primero host Jose Martinez at the KAWC/KOFA Border Radio studios.

Did you know that Siendo Primero has been going strong for more than 40 episodes?

Our hosts- Angelica Albarran, Jose Martinez and David Valdez- have interviewed Arizona Western College students and staff about being what being a first-generation college student means to them.

We're taking a look back at some of the best weekly episodes. Today, we'll take you back to interviews with Diana Torres, RN, a nurse at Yuma Regional Medical Center and Lizbeth Zarabia, a student at Arizona Western College in Yuma.

Siendo Primero hosts Angelica Albarran, left, and Jose Martinez, right, with guest Lizbeth Zarabia, a student at Arizona Western College in Yuma.
Jose Martinez/KOFA Border Radio
Siendo Primero hosts Angelica Albarran, left, and Jose Martinez, right, with guest Lizbeth Zarabia, a student at Arizona Western College in Yuma.

—-
You can listen to these and other past episodes of Siendo Primero at kawc.org

Siendo Primero Arizona Western CollegeYuma Regional Medical Center
Latest Episodes