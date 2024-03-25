KAWC-KOFA Interns
Join Dave Riek for new music from Madison Beer, Gorillaz and Lucinda Chua, plus tracks from John Lee Hooker, The Moody Blues and much more...
Join Dave Riek for new music from Ibibio Sound Machine, Amen Dunes and Babehoven plus tracks from Bodeans, Little Suns, St Vincent and much more....
Hosted by Mariaisavel & Paola, engineered by Iszac. Celebrating Women's Appreciation Month and Discussed amazing Female artist like, Billie Elish, Rihanna, selena and Many more!
Join Anne Heather for new music from Sam Morrow and Wayra Iglesias plus Dubtown Abbey, Gov't Mule and Paul Simon.
Join Paola and Joaquin (engineered by Evelyn) for live action adaptations of popular media, including "Resident Evil" and "Umbrella Academy," plus a preview of the film "35000 Watts: The Story of College Radio" from KAWC's Lou Gum.
Check out new music from Grouplove, The Wonder Women of Country and classic tracks from Johnny Cash, B-52's and many more
Join Anne Heather for new music from Blitzen Trapper, Lia Lia, Brian Setzer and much more
Join Victoria and Mariaisabel for some of their favorite songs from rom-com films of the 1990's and early 2000's; including 13 Going on 30, 50 First Dates, Pretty Woman, How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days, and many more.
Start a new week with new music from Pearl Jam and Vera Sola, plus Waylon Jennings, Sonny Boy Williamson and much, much more.