Arizona Edition
Arizona Edition

Arizona Edition Friday: Reaching Native American Voters, the rollout of Onvida Health, Fernandez on LD 23 run

By Chris McDaniel,
Victor CalderónMack Schwitzing
Published October 11, 2024 at 9:51 AM MST
00:00-1:00 - BILLBOARD

02:15-16:00 - Chris McDaniel speaks to Peggy Flanagan, Lt. Governor of Minnesota about her friend and colleague, Democratic Vice-Presidential candidate Tim Walz, and how Native American voters impact Arizona elections.

16:10-21:00 - Chris McDaniel speaks with Onvida Health CEO Dr. Robert Trenchel about the rebranding Yuma Regional Medical Center.

22:00-29:20 - Victor Calderon with a look at state news and Chris McDaniel reports on how YPG maintains its "edge."

30:30-46:30 - Victor Calderon speaks with incumbent Arizona Senate candidate Brian Fernandez about his campaign in LD 23.

46:30-50:43 - KAWC Student Reporter Mack Schwitzing takes a walk through YumaCon.

Look for extended interviews from some of today's guests at kawc.org and from the Arizona Edition podcast.

Chris McDaniel
Chris McDaniel is a Yuma native and fourth generation graduate of Yuma High School. He began his print journalism career at the Yuma Sun as a reporter in 2009. He later worked in the Pacific Northwest as an editor for Peninsula Daily News, as arts editor for The Port Townsend and Jefferson County Leader, and as publisher for a small weekly newspaper in the badlands of Montana. He is a graduate of Peninsula College, where he earned a Bachelor of Applied Science in Management degree. He has served as host for KAWC's Morning Edition and All Things Considered and spends much of his time gathering reports from the field in Yuma and La Paz Counties.
Victor Calderón
Victor is originally from West Sacramento, California and has lived in Arizona for more than five years. He began his print journalism career in 2004 following his graduation from Georgetown University in Washington D.C. Victor has been a reporter for the following daily newspapers: The Monterey County Herald, The Salinas Californian and the Reno Gazette-Journal, where he covered stories including agriculture, education and Latino community news. Victor has also served as a local editor for Patch, a national news organization with hyperlocal websites, in Carmichael, California in the Sacramento area. He also served as the editor for The New Vision, the newspaper for the Roman Catholic Diocese of Tucson, which includes Yuma and La Paz counties. Victor lives in Somerton. He enjoys spending time with his family and friends and following most sports.
Mack Schwitzing
KAWC Student Newsroom Reporter
