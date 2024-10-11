Arizona Edition Friday: Reaching Native American Voters, the rollout of Onvida Health, Fernandez on LD 23 run

00:00-1:00 - BILLBOARD

02:15-16:00 - Chris McDaniel speaks to Peggy Flanagan, Lt. Governor of Minnesota about her friend and colleague, Democratic Vice-Presidential candidate Tim Walz, and how Native American voters impact Arizona elections.

16:10-21:00 - Chris McDaniel speaks with Onvida Health CEO Dr. Robert Trenchel about the rebranding Yuma Regional Medical Center.

22:00-29:20 - Victor Calderon with a look at state news and Chris McDaniel reports on how YPG maintains its "edge."

30:30-46:30 - Victor Calderon speaks with incumbent Arizona Senate candidate Brian Fernandez about his campaign in LD 23.

46:30-50:43 - KAWC Student Reporter Mack Schwitzing takes a walk through YumaCon.

Look for extended interviews from some of today's guests at kawc.org and from the Arizona Edition podcast.