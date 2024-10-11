Arizona Edition Friday: Reaching Native American Voters, the rollout of Onvida Health, Fernandez on LD 23 run
00:00-1:00 - BILLBOARD
02:15-16:00 - Chris McDaniel speaks to Peggy Flanagan, Lt. Governor of Minnesota about her friend and colleague, Democratic Vice-Presidential candidate Tim Walz, and how Native American voters impact Arizona elections.
16:10-21:00 - Chris McDaniel speaks with Onvida Health CEO Dr. Robert Trenchel about the rebranding Yuma Regional Medical Center.
22:00-29:20 - Victor Calderon with a look at state news and Chris McDaniel reports on how YPG maintains its "edge."
30:30-46:30 - Victor Calderon speaks with incumbent Arizona Senate candidate Brian Fernandez about his campaign in LD 23.
46:30-50:43 - KAWC Student Reporter Mack Schwitzing takes a walk through YumaCon.
