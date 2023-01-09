© 2023 KAWC
Bridge: Ocean to Ocean Highway YUMA
Delegation of US Senators to tour Yuma border area

KAWC | By Lisa Sturgis
Published January 9, 2023 at 5:40 AM MST
A bipartisan contingent of US Senators will visit Yuma’s southern border Tuesday to see first hand the immigration crisis playing out there.

Senator Krysten Sinema of Arizona and Senator John Cornyn of Texas will lead the delegation.

They’ll tour the El Paso border today, then survey the situation in Yuma tomorrow.

They’ll also hear from local Border Patrol, law enforcement, civic leaders, and nonprofits to hear about the impact the surge in illegal crossing is having on the community.

Senator Mark Kelly of Arizona will also join the group, as will Senators Thom Tillis of North Carolina, James Lankford of Oklahoma, Chris Coons of Delaware, Jerry Moran of Kansas and Chris Murder of Connecticut.

Lisa Sturgis
Lisa Sturgis’ return to KAWC brings her journalistic career full circle. Uncle Bob Hardy gave Lisa her first exposures to reporting back in the 1980s. She went on to spend more than three decades in TV news before making the decision to come home to NPR.
