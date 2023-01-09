Delegation of US Senators to tour Yuma border area

A bipartisan contingent of US Senators will visit Yuma’s southern border Tuesday to see first hand the immigration crisis playing out there.

Senator Krysten Sinema of Arizona and Senator John Cornyn of Texas will lead the delegation.

They’ll tour the El Paso border today, then survey the situation in Yuma tomorrow.

They’ll also hear from local Border Patrol, law enforcement, civic leaders, and nonprofits to hear about the impact the surge in illegal crossing is having on the community.

Senator Mark Kelly of Arizona will also join the group, as will Senators Thom Tillis of North Carolina, James Lankford of Oklahoma, Chris Coons of Delaware, Jerry Moran of Kansas and Chris Murder of Connecticut.

