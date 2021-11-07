-
U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials have opened a soft-sided facility in Yuma. Officials say the facility’s primary purpose is to safely process…
-
The Kino Border Initiative is a Catholic binational organization that provides humanitarian aid and advocates for migrants in Nogales, Sonora, Mexico.…
-
The Yuma Sector Border Patrol has a new leader.U.S. Customs and Border Patrol officials announced Chris Clem was recently named the Yuma Sector’s Chief…
-
Special agents with Homeland Security Investigations discovered an unfinished cross-border tunnel Tuesday after several days excavating the sandy Sonoran…
-
U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials today announced that Yuma Sector Border Patrol and special agents with Homeland Security Investigations…
-
The Acting Secretary of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security was in Yuma along with local Border Patrol and elected officials to celebrate border wall…
-
Yuma Sector Border Patrol officials said Friday they have seen a steady and consistent decrease in the number of migrant apprehensions in the later months…
-
The chief of the U.S. Border Patrol for the Yuma Sector said he does not anticipate a spike in migrant apprehensions in the coming months. Yuma Sector…
-
Migrant apprehensions in the Yuma Sector increased from 2018 to 2019, part of the larger than usual groups of migrants heading north from Central…
-
A 41-year-old woman from Honduras, attempting to enter the United States illegally, might not be alive today had a Yuma Air Branch helicopter not come to…