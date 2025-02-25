© 2025 KAWC, PO Box 929, Yuma, AZ 85366, info@kawc.org, 877-838-5292
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Arizona Gov. Hobbs signs executive order to create joint task force to expand border security

KAWC | By Victor Calderón
Published February 25, 2025 at 9:57 PM MST
Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs visits an unidentified section of the border fence in southern Arizona.
x.com/GovernorHobbs
Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs visits an unidentified section of the border fence in southern Arizona.

Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs on Tuesday signed an executive order she said will direct three state departments to create a joint task force to expand border security in the four border counties including Yuma.

Gov. Hobbs' order directs the Arizona departments of emergency and military affairs, public safety and homeland security to create the task force to be called Operation Desert Guardian.

The task force will look to partner with local law enforcement, sheriffs including Yuma County Sheriff Leon Wilmot and the federal government to disrupt transnational criminal organizations in the counties of Yuma, Pima, Santa Cruz and Cochise.

In a released statement, Hobbs said "I’m proud to launch Operation Desert Guardian to combat the cartels, stop drug smuggling and human trafficking and secure Arizona’s border."

The task force's objectives will include "identifying and mitigating security vulnerabilities along (Arizona's) 370-mile southern border and combating border-related crimes perpetrated by TCOs by dismantling their supply chains and operating networks."

Gov. Hobbs said Operation Desert Guardian will be funded by leveraging a portion of the $28 million balance in the State’s Border Security Fund.

The announcement comes at a time when Yuma Sector Border Patrol Chief Justin De La Torre told KAWC the border is relatively quiet with a few dozen migrant arrests daily.

Gov. Hobbs will be in Yuma County on Thursday as the Arizona Western Entrepreneurial College will break ground on a new manufacturing accelerator facility in Wellton.

Hobbs will then head to the Yuma Civic Center for a State of the State address.

—-
Stay tuned to KAWC for the latest news from Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs.
Tags
News Arizona Gov. Katie HobbsBorderBorder SafetySecuring the BorderBorder PatrolBorder SecurityYuma Border Patrol Arizona/Mexico BorderYuma Sector Border Patrol
Victor Calderón
Victor is originally from West Sacramento, California and has lived in Arizona for more than five years. He began his print journalism career in 2004 following his graduation from Georgetown University in Washington D.C. Victor has been a reporter for the following daily newspapers: The Monterey County Herald, The Salinas Californian and the Reno Gazette-Journal, where he covered stories including agriculture, education and Latino community news. Victor has also served as a local editor for Patch, a national news organization with hyperlocal websites, in Carmichael, California in the Sacramento area. He also served as the editor for The New Vision, the newspaper for the Roman Catholic Diocese of Tucson, which includes Yuma and La Paz counties. Victor lives in Somerton. He enjoys spending time with his family and friends and following most sports.
See stories by Victor Calderón
Related Content