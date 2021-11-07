-
The head of the Border Patrol’s Yuma Sector said it remains third among sectors on the U.S.-Mexico border in migrant apprehensions. Chief Patrol Agent…
The bond between the Yuma County Sheriff's Office and the Yuma Sector Border Patrol grew stronger after both agencies announced they would assist one…
U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials have opened a soft-sided facility in Yuma. Officials say the facility’s primary purpose is to safely process…
Arizona Edition - Our guest this week warns that politicians, and the media, hype up coverage of the U.S.-Mexico border for political gain and for…
After more than seven years of service, agent Kirpy, a K-9 serving the Yuma Sector has retired. Kirpy is a Belgian Malinois that was born on Thanksgiving…
With reports of migrant apprehensions on the U.S.-Mexico border increasing, we wanted to ask our local Yuma Sector Border Patrol Chief who are the…
The Yuma Sector Border Patrol has a new leader.U.S. Customs and Border Patrol officials announced Chris Clem was recently named the Yuma Sector’s Chief…
Yuma Sector Border Patrol officials reported that agents intercepted drugs that were dropped from drones in three separate incidents in the past week.…
Officials with the Yuma Sector of the Border Patrol say they too are practicing social distancing and maintaining health safety measures to slow the…
The U.S. Border Patrol’s Yuma Sector usually sees a drop in migrants attempting to cross the U.S.-Mexico border when the weather heats up. But agents say…