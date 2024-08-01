© 2024 KAWC, PO Box 929, Yuma, AZ 85366, info@kawc.org, 877-838-5292
Olympics run ends for son of former Yuma Sector Border Patrol agent

KAWC | By Victor Calderón
Published August 1, 2024 at 1:27 PM MST
Shaine Casas
x.com/HidalgoCountyTX
Shaine Casas

A feel-good run to the Paris Summer Olympics has ended for the son of a former Yuma Sector Border Patrol agent.

Shaine Casas, 24, finished fourth today in his semifinal race in the 200 meter individual medley, behind first-place finisher Leon Marchand of France and Arizona State who has already won three gold medals in Paris.

Casas' time placed him ninth in the event. Only the swimmers with the top eight times advance to the final.

Yuma Border Patrol officials said Casas is the son of former Border Patrol Agent James Epling, who died in the line of duty during a 2003 rescue on the Colorado River.

Casas placed 2nd in the 200-meter individual medley at the Olympic Trials held in Indianapolis on June 21.

Officials said Casas' mother Monica Epling introduced him to swimming when he was a child. He competed in college at Texas A&M.

—-

Scroll down for past Olympics coverage of swimmers Shaine Casas and Leon Marchand.
