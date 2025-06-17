© 2025 KAWC, PO Box 929, Yuma, AZ 85366, info@kawc.org, 877-838-5292
Yuma Sector Border Patrol joins binational 'Se Busca Información' campaign to find most wanted

KAWC | By Victor Calderón
Published June 17, 2025 at 4:55 PM MST
U.S. Border Patrol Yuma Sector Chief Patrol Agent Justin De La Torre, right, shakes hands with Sonora, Mexico Attorney General Gustavo Rómulo Salas Chávez at the announcement of the Se Busca Información campaign on Friday, June 13, 2025 at the border in San Luis, Arizona.
Kevin Kato for KAWC
U.S. Border Patrol Yuma Sector Chief Patrol Agent Justin De La Torre, right, shakes hands with Sonora, Mexico Attorney General Gustavo Rómulo Salas Chávez at the announcement of the Se Busca Información campaign on Friday, June 13, 2025 at the border in San Luis, Arizona.

The Yuma Sector Border Patrol is joining forces with law enforcement agencies in the U.S. and Mexico in a binational campaign to find its most wanted criminals.

And you may be able to help them.

The "Se Busca Información" or "Information Wanted" campaign will place posters with 15 individuals wanted for crimes including homicide and narcotics smuggling on both sides of the border and online.

Members of the public can report anonymously by calling or texting 928-699-5919, emailing SEBUSCA-YUMASECTOR@cbp.dhs.gov or on Whatsapp.

—-

Stay tuned to hear more from Yuma Sector Border Patrol Chief Patrol Agent Justin De La Torre and an official with Homeland Security Investigations in Phoenix.

