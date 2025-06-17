Yuma Sector Border Patrol joins binational 'Se Busca Información' campaign to find most wanted

The Yuma Sector Border Patrol is joining forces with law enforcement agencies in the U.S. and Mexico in a binational campaign to find its most wanted criminals.

And you may be able to help them.

The "Se Busca Información" or "Information Wanted" campaign will place posters with 15 individuals wanted for crimes including homicide and narcotics smuggling on both sides of the border and online.

Members of the public can report anonymously by calling or texting 928-699-5919, emailing SEBUSCA-YUMASECTOR@cbp.dhs.gov or on Whatsapp.

—-

Stay tuned to hear more from Yuma Sector Border Patrol Chief Patrol Agent Justin De La Torre and an official with Homeland Security Investigations in Phoenix.