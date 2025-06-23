© 2025 KAWC, PO Box 929, Yuma, AZ 85366, info@kawc.org, 877-838-5292
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Yuma Border Patrol chief on agents going out of state, public pushback

KAWC | By Victor Calderón
Published June 23, 2025 at 4:20 PM MST
Yuma Sector Border Patrol Chief Justin De La Torre speaks to reporters at the border in San Luis, Ariz. on Friday, June 13, 2025.
Victor Calderón/KAWC
Yuma Sector Border Patrol Chief Justin De La Torre speaks to reporters at the border in San Luis, Ariz. on Friday, June 13, 2025.

The U.S.-Mexico border has gone quiet in recent months. Now agents from the Yuma Sector are assisting in other cities throughout the U.S.

At a recent announcement for a new binational campaign among law enforcement agencies to find the region’s 15 most wanted criminals, KAWC asked Yuma Sector U.S. Border Patrol Chief Patrol Agent Justin De La Torre about whether agents from Yuma are assisting with Immigration and Customs Enforcement, or ICE, raids.

"Yes, our agents from Yuma are spread out assisting with ICE efforts in Philadelphia, New York City, Los Angeles, Phoenix and other locations," Chief De La Torre said. "This is being done to hold people accountable who haven’t shown up to hearings…to ensure that our nation’s immigration laws are adhered to."

Area residents have reported online recently when Yuma agents appear to be assisting with ICE arrests here.

"We do have ongoing operations with ICE," De La Torre said. "When we learn about someone being smuggled into the country or harboring people here illegally, we will take action."

Chief De La Torre was asked whether he expected pushback from some members of the Yuma community following citizen protests against raids here and around the country.

"Violence perpetrated against our agents is not something that’s new to Border Patrol unfortunately," he said. "Some agents have had rocks thrown at them. Some have been shot at… Agents are just doing their job… we are going to carry out our mission. We will not be deterred by any violence perpetrated against our agents.”

De La Torre did not respond to how his agents are reacting to peaceful protests.

As for the Se Busca Información campaign, posters with mug shots of the most wanted have been placed on both sides of the border and online with a phone number for the public to report anonymously.

The list is composed of suspects wanted regionally by law enforcement agencies on both sides of the border. The list includes a mix of American and Mexican citizens, some wanted for suspected homicide, others for alleged drug smuggling.

Already, thanks to tips from the public, Mariana Fernandez Lopez, who was wanted for narcotics smuggling, was arrested in Mexico.
Tags
News Yuma Sector Border PatrolYuma Sector
Victor Calderón
Victor is originally from West Sacramento, California and has lived in Arizona for more than five years. He began his print journalism career in 2004 following his graduation from Georgetown University in Washington D.C. Victor has been a reporter for the following daily newspapers: The Monterey County Herald, The Salinas Californian and the Reno Gazette-Journal, where he covered stories including agriculture, education and Latino community news. Victor has also served as a local editor for Patch, a national news organization with hyperlocal websites, in Carmichael, California in the Sacramento area. He also served as the editor for The New Vision, the newspaper for the Roman Catholic Diocese of Tucson, which includes Yuma and La Paz counties. Victor lives in Somerton. He enjoys spending time with his family and friends and following most sports.
See stories by Victor Calderón
Related Content