Yuma Border Patrol chief on agents going out of state, public pushback

The U.S.-Mexico border has gone quiet in recent months. Now agents from the Yuma Sector are assisting in other cities throughout the U.S.

At a recent announcement for a new binational campaign among law enforcement agencies to find the region’s 15 most wanted criminals, KAWC asked Yuma Sector U.S. Border Patrol Chief Patrol Agent Justin De La Torre about whether agents from Yuma are assisting with Immigration and Customs Enforcement, or ICE, raids.

"Yes, our agents from Yuma are spread out assisting with ICE efforts in Philadelphia, New York City, Los Angeles, Phoenix and other locations," Chief De La Torre said. "This is being done to hold people accountable who haven’t shown up to hearings…to ensure that our nation’s immigration laws are adhered to."

Area residents have reported online recently when Yuma agents appear to be assisting with ICE arrests here.

"We do have ongoing operations with ICE," De La Torre said. "When we learn about someone being smuggled into the country or harboring people here illegally, we will take action."

Chief De La Torre was asked whether he expected pushback from some members of the Yuma community following citizen protests against raids here and around the country.

"Violence perpetrated against our agents is not something that’s new to Border Patrol unfortunately," he said. "Some agents have had rocks thrown at them. Some have been shot at… Agents are just doing their job… we are going to carry out our mission. We will not be deterred by any violence perpetrated against our agents.”

De La Torre did not respond to how his agents are reacting to peaceful protests.

As for the Se Busca Información campaign, posters with mug shots of the most wanted have been placed on both sides of the border and online with a phone number for the public to report anonymously.

The list is composed of suspects wanted regionally by law enforcement agencies on both sides of the border. The list includes a mix of American and Mexican citizens, some wanted for suspected homicide, others for alleged drug smuggling.

Already, thanks to tips from the public, Mariana Fernandez Lopez, who was wanted for narcotics smuggling, was arrested in Mexico.