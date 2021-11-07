-
The head of the Border Patrol’s Yuma Sector said it remains third among sectors on the U.S.-Mexico border in migrant apprehensions. Chief Patrol Agent…
-
U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials have opened a soft-sided facility in Yuma. Officials say the facility’s primary purpose is to safely process…
-
The Yuma Sector Border Patrol has a new leader.U.S. Customs and Border Patrol officials announced Chris Clem was recently named the Yuma Sector’s Chief…
-
U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents took reporters on a tour of a new temporary facility in Yuma that they say will help them care for the hundreds…
-
President Donald Trump has made it clear that he wants to build a massive wall on the U.S. Mexico border. Critics say the fence is useless and a waste of…
-
Arizona Edition - Born and raised in Tucson, Agent Linwood Estes is an Arizona native who began his career in the U.S. Border Patrol 4 ½ years ago. The…