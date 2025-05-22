Republican state attorneys general in Yuma for border visit: 'every state is a border state'

Eleven state attorneys general were the latest Republican group to visit a popular section of border fence in Yuma County to thank Trump and blame former President Joe Biden for the need to continue securing the southern border.

On a warm Wednesday morning, the attorneys general from Alabama, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Mississippi, Montana, North Dakota, South Carolina, South Dakota and Utah met with local law enforcement and elected officials before meeting with reporters.

The main points from the Republican Attorneys General Association press conference were that, as they said, under former President Biden, every state was a border state as migrants and drugs crossed the border and the change to Trump is making America safe again.

Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes, a Democrat, was not with the RAGA group in Yuma. Attorney General Mayes renewed her call for the Trump administration to send federal resources for the border.

In a released statement, Mayes said "Out of state Republican attorneys general and Arizona Senate President Warren Petersen can travel to the border for meaningless photo-ops all they want—but until local and state law enforcement is given the resources they need to prosecute the criminals responsible for drug trafficking, Arizonans will continue to pay the price.”

