Arizona Attorney General Mayes keeping busy with several lawsuits

KAWC | By Victor Calderón
Published March 3, 2025 at 12:00 AM MST
Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes details Tuesday Jan. 21, 2025 why she believes Trump exceeded his legal authority in declaring that not everyone born in the United States is automatically entitled to citizenship.
Capitol Media Services photo by Howard Fischer
Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes recently spoke with KAWC's Victor Calderón about a lawsuit she's joined in on with other states' attorneys general against John Deere that she said affects Arizona farmers including those in Yuma who want to repair their Deere tractors but are forced to use a Deere-approved company.

AG Mayes also spoke about how she's keeping busy pushing back on Trump and his agenda, including his attempt to end birthright citizenship and partnering with Arizona law enforcement agencies to announce the seizure of illegal drugs being brought into the state.

—-
Scroll down to see previous KAWC coverage of Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes.
