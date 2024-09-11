AZ county supervisor squabbles with state AG over ballot hand counting

By Howard Fischer

Capitol Media Services

PHOENIX -- A judge has tossed a bid by Mohave County Supervisor Ron Gould to get an order barring Attorney General Kris Mayes from subjecting him to "threats and intimidation'' for pushing for a hand count of elections.

Maricopa County Superior Court Judge Bradley Astrowsky said the bid by Gould falls short, at least in part because he is not in any imminent threat of prosecution. At best, the judge said, Mayes told all the county supervisors that a decision to scrap machine counting "may result'' in criminal penalties.

And even if it were a threat, Astrowsky said, there's nothing he can to about it.

"It is a violation of the separation of powers for the judicial branch to tell the executive branch what it can and cannot do concerning an act that has yet to occur.'' the judge wrote.

"The executive branch enjoys discretion when it carries out its function,'' Astrowsky continued. "the judicial branch cannot eliminate that discretion.''

Gould told Capitol Media Services the ruling makes no sense.

"It seems like I have to get arrested to have them do anything,'' he said. And Gould said the ruling still leaves open the possibility that Mayes could charge him with a crime.

The fight in Mohave County dates back to last summer when the board voted to consider a hand count for the 2024 races. That was scrapped by a 3-2 vote against the plan in August amid various practical concerns, with Gould voting to proceed with the hand count.

But three months later board Chair Travis Lingenfelter, who had been one of the foes, put the issue back on the agenda. That gave Senate Majority Leader Sonny Borrelli, R-Lake Havasu City, a chance to argue to the board a hand count would be legal.

It was also at that same meeting, however, that a letter from Mayes was read to the board. She warned the supervisors that going down that path "could result in various felonies and misdemeanor penalties.

"We hope you will choose not to violate the law and thus that it will not be necessary to consider whether criminal prosecution is warranted for conducting an illegal hand count,'' the attorney general wrote.

Gould contends that, had it not been for Mayes' letter, Lingenfelter would have voted for the hand count, providing the necessary third vote given his earlier vote against it. So he filed suit, asking Astrowsky to rule the the use of tabulating machines is not mandatory but optional, that the supervisors can make that choice -- and that he "should not be subjected to threats and intimidation by the attorney general for voting to have hand counting be the primary initial method of vote tabulation.''

No can do, Astrowsky said.

"Plaintiff asks this court for an advisory opinion concerning an issue that is not yet ripe,'' the judge said.

He said courts can weigh in when there is a "present controversy'' between the parties, "not just a difference of opinion about what the law permits or requires.''

At best. the judge said, a declaration about whether a hand count is permitted as an alternative to a machine count might be mounted by "collective action of the board, if it can be sought at all,,'' and not by a single supervisor.

That's only part of the problem with seeking court action.

"Plaintiff does not claim that he has been denied the ability to vote on any board action, only that his ability to 'vote according to his conscience' has been chilled by the attorney general's advice that the board risks legal penalties if it -- acting as a board -- violates the law,'' Astrowsky wrote. "This is not a threat of injury to any legal right that plaintiff possesses, and he has cited no authority to the contrary.''

Gould doesn't see it that way.

"She's essentially threatened to arrest me,'' he said of Mayes. "So you're only going to arrest me if it passes?''

Gould said there's a larger issue.

"The judge didn't address the question of the attorney general trying to sway the vote of the board by doing that,'' he said, a threat that apparently had an effect as Lingenfelter, after asking the issue be brought back for a vote, decided after the letter from Mayes was read to vote against a hand count.

In filing suit early this year, Gould said there was there's a good reason for him to try to get a judge to rule that a hand count is legal.

"My concern is that my constituents are losing faith in the election process,'' he said. And Gould brushed aside a question of whether that is happening simply because candidates like Donald Trump and Kari Lake are sowing those seeds simply because they lost their elections.

"It doesn't matter why they are losing faith in the election,'' he said. "My concern is that they'll quit voting if they lose faith.''

Arizona courts have rejected various lawsuits contending that the tabulating equipment produced incorrect results in the 2022 election. And the Brennan Center for Justice has concluded that hand counting is more likely to produce errors.

There also are checks built into the system, like requirements for machines to be tested before and after elections. Arizona law also requires a random hand count audit where a certain number of races from a certain number of precincts are tabulated by hand to see if the totals match what the machines have counted.

