News

Republican Attorney General candidate visits Yuma border

KAWC | By Lisa Sturgis
Published September 14, 2022 at 4:35 PM MST
ABE HAMADEH.png
Courtesy: Abe4AG.com
/
Republican Attorney General candidate Abe Hamadeh

The Republican candidate for Arizona Attorney General got a first-hand look at the situation along Yuma’s southern border Monday.

Yuma County Supervisor Jonathan Lines and state Representative Tim Dunn gave Abe Hamadeh a tour of the most-trafficked crossing points.

Hamadeh also got to see how the state is using shipping containers to fill gaps in the federal government’s permanent fencing.

He discussed Governor Doug Ducey’s solution in a recent interview with KAWC.

“I’m hearing that it’s having some good success. It’s not a bullet-proof solution, but it does definitely slow the migration into Yuma, into Arizona.” 

Hamadeh says finding solutions for Arizona’s border issues is among his top priorities.

Hear more on his positions and policies Wednesday night at 6:30, and Saturday morning at 11:30 on The Field from KAWC, or look for our podcast here on KAWC.org.

News Border FenceArizona PoliticsArizona Attorney GeneralYuma ArizonaImmigration
Lisa Sturgis
Lisa Sturgis’ return to KAWC brings her journalistic career full circle. Uncle Bob Hardy gave Lisa her first exposures to reporting back in the 1980s. She went on to spend more than three decades in TV news before making the decision to come home to NPR.
See stories by Lisa Sturgis
