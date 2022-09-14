Republican Attorney General candidate visits Yuma border

The Republican candidate for Arizona Attorney General got a first-hand look at the situation along Yuma’s southern border Monday.

Yuma County Supervisor Jonathan Lines and state Representative Tim Dunn gave Abe Hamadeh a tour of the most-trafficked crossing points.

Hamadeh also got to see how the state is using shipping containers to fill gaps in the federal government’s permanent fencing.

He discussed Governor Doug Ducey’s solution in a recent interview with KAWC.

“I’m hearing that it’s having some good success. It’s not a bullet-proof solution, but it does definitely slow the migration into Yuma, into Arizona.”

Hamadeh says finding solutions for Arizona’s border issues is among his top priorities.

Hear more on his positions and policies Wednesday night at 6:30, and Saturday morning at 11:30 on The Field from KAWC, or look for our podcast here on KAWC.org.