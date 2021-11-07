-
U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham said the unusually large number of migrants at the U.S.-Mexico border in Texas last month could be the scene in Yuma during a…
U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham announced on Twitter that he will visit the U.S.-Mexico border near Yuma on Monday.Graham, a Republican from South Carolina,…
By Howard FischerCapitol Media ServicesPHOENIX -- Republican governors are gathering Wednesday at the border in Texas to criticize the Biden…
By Howard Fischer Capitol Media Services PHOENIX -- Claims by state Attorney General Mark Brnovich that the Biden administration is altering federal…
While the city of Yuma gets a lot of attention for its proximity to the United States-Mexico border, it isn’t the only Yuma County city on the border.…
By Howard Fischer Capitol Media Services PHOENIX -- A federal judge has slapped down a bid by Attorney General Mark Brnovich to get the federal government…
The mayor of San Luis, Ariz. says he supports Gov. Doug Ducey’s decision this week to declare a state of emergency on the border and send state National…
Arizona Governor Ducey Tours Border in Yuma Day After Announcing State of Emergency, Guard ActivatedArizona Gov. Doug Ducey toured the U.S.-Mexico border near Yuma Wednesday, a day after announcing a state of emergency and his activating the Arizona…
Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey on Tuesday issued a Declaration of Emergency, announcing he’s deploying the Arizona National Guard to the state’s southern…