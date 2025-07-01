© 2025 KAWC, PO Box 929, Yuma, AZ 85366, info@kawc.org, 877-838-5292
Arizona border strip to become national defense area under MCAS Yuma

KAWC | By Victor Calderón
Published July 1, 2025 at 11:35 AM MST
KAWC file photo
A section of border fencing in the Yuma Sector. It has not been announced what section of the border nearby would become a national defense area.

Migrant apprehensions along the border in the Yuma Sector remain at historically low levels, yet migrants who enter a narrow strip of land nearby can be temporarily detained by U.S. troops, Defense Department officials say.

The New York Times reports Yuma is one of two additional expanded military zones to be patrolled by U.S. soldiers.

The small area, whose exact location was not reported, would become one of four national defense areas, officials said. The area near the Yuma Sector would be under the Marine Corps Air Station Yuma.

Neither MCAS Yuma nor Yuma Sector Border Patrol officials have announced the new military zone. We've reached out to them and are waiting to hear back.

Migrants who enter the area- Yuma Sector officials have said recently they are only seeing about four migrants a day- would reportedly be considered trespassers and can be temporarily detained by troops until BP agents arrive.

Stay tuned to KAWC for more information as it becomes available.
News BorderBorder Safetyborder crossingsMilitarization of the borderTroops on the borderSecuring the BorderBorder CrossingBorder PatrolBorder Security
Victor Calderón
Victor is originally from West Sacramento, California and has lived in Arizona for more than five years. He began his print journalism career in 2004 following his graduation from Georgetown University in Washington D.C. Victor has been a reporter for the following daily newspapers: The Monterey County Herald, The Salinas Californian and the Reno Gazette-Journal, where he covered stories including agriculture, education and Latino community news. Victor has also served as a local editor for Patch, a national news organization with hyperlocal websites, in Carmichael, California in the Sacramento area. He also served as the editor for The New Vision, the newspaper for the Roman Catholic Diocese of Tucson, which includes Yuma and La Paz counties. Victor lives in Somerton. He enjoys spending time with his family and friends and following most sports.
