Arizona border strip to become national defense area under MCAS Yuma

Migrant apprehensions along the border in the Yuma Sector remain at historically low levels, yet migrants who enter a narrow strip of land nearby can be temporarily detained by U.S. troops, Defense Department officials say.

The New York Times reports Yuma is one of two additional expanded military zones to be patrolled by U.S. soldiers.

The small area, whose exact location was not reported, would become one of four national defense areas, officials said. The area near the Yuma Sector would be under the Marine Corps Air Station Yuma.

Neither MCAS Yuma nor Yuma Sector Border Patrol officials have announced the new military zone. We've reached out to them and are waiting to hear back.

Migrants who enter the area- Yuma Sector officials have said recently they are only seeing about four migrants a day- would reportedly be considered trespassers and can be temporarily detained by troops until BP agents arrive.

