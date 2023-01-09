Construction on Morelos Dam border gaps to begin this week

US Customs and Border Protection tells KAWC construction on permanent barriers on four gaps near the Morelos Dam will begin this week.

State construction crews took down the last of state-erected container barricades on January 4th.

CBP says new fencing will not only replace those barriers, but will also better tie into existing infrastructure.

The Morelos Dam area is considered a high priority are because of its proximity to the Colorado River.

CBP says filling the gaps will reduce drowning risks to both immigrants and Border Patrol Agents.

New Acting Yuma Sector Chief Patricia McGurk-Daniel says her agents will continue to closely monitor the area during the construction and will continue to arrest illegal crossers.

Chief McGurk-Daniel also reaffirmed CBP’s commitment to existing partnerships writing quote:

“The safety and security or our workforce, law enforcement partners, and the local community are a top priority. Yuma Sector is dedicated to working with our state, local, and tribal counterparts to ensure a multi layered approach to secure our nation’s borders and protect our local community.”

Construction should be finished by this summer.