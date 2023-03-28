The Field: Local Voices, a Women's History Month Special

This week on The Field from KAWC, host Lisa Sturgis sits down with a woman who has watched Yuma grow and taken an active role in its development.

Iconic city council person Ema Lea Shoop tells us how it was...and how she still insists it should be.

Then, a conversation with Yuma Sector Border Patrol Chief Patricia McGurk-Daniel about the ways women are suited to joining the “green family.”

And we sit down with Republican State Senator Sine Kerr to discuss achieving a balance between serving the state and running a dairy farm.

And we’ll revisit some of our favorite Women’s History Month conversations from the KAWC News archives...

