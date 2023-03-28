© 2023 KAWC
Bridge: Ocean to Ocean Highway YUMA
COVID-19 Coverage
The Field: Local Voices, a Women's History Month Special

By Lisa Sturgis,
Lou Gum
Published March 28, 2023 at 11:26 AM MST
This week on The Field from KAWC, host Lisa Sturgis sits down with a woman who has watched Yuma grow and taken an active role in its development.

Iconic city council person Ema Lea Shoop tells us how it was...and how she still insists it should be.

Then, a conversation with Yuma Sector Border Patrol Chief Patricia McGurk-Daniel about the ways women are suited to joining the “green family.”

And we sit down with Republican State Senator Sine Kerr to discuss achieving a balance between serving the state and running a dairy farm.

And we’ll revisit some of our favorite Women’s History Month conversations from the KAWC News archives...

Lisa Sturgis
Lisa Sturgis’ return to KAWC brings her journalistic career full circle. Uncle Bob Hardy gave Lisa her first exposures to reporting back in the 1980s. She went on to spend more than three decades in TV news before making the decision to come home to NPR.
Lou Gum
Lou grew up in Tucson and has a long family history in the state of Arizona. He began his public radio career in 1988 at KNAU in Flagstaff as a classical music DJ and has been hooked on public radio since, transitioning to news after trying his hand at several other careers in publishing and commercial broadcasting. Lou has a degree in American Studies from Arizona State University and was KAWC's Morning Edition host for two and half years before becoming News and Operations Director.
