-
The City of Yuma and the Regional Council of Ramat HaNegev, Israel signed an official Memorandum of Understanding Wednesday to establish a partnership for…
-
The City of Yuma is hosting a drive-in movie night over Memorial Day weekend for residents to enjoy time out while at a safe distance. Ticket sales have…
-
Arizona EditionShow number 53The Census is a count of everyone in the United States. The results determine funding levels for cities and towns that…
-
Yuma’s new City Administrator, Philip Rodriguez, took the oath of office from Mayor Doug Nicholls during last night’s, Dec. 4, Yuma City Council meeting.…
-
The Yuma City Council postponed the introduction of an ordinance Wednesday night designed to update the city’s “antiquated” weapons code. The code update…
-
Most of the ballots have been counted in Tuesday Night’s (Nov. 5) City of Yuma General Election, where six candidates were vying for three open seats on…
-
UPDATED NOV. 5: Preliminary results have been released in the Yuma City Council election.Total Ballots Cast: 7,079Councilmember Ballots Cast Percentage of…
-
StoryCorps has arrived in Yuma and begins its public interviews on Wednesday.StoryCorps, an audio history project that collects people’s stories and…
-
After a nationwide search that lasted months, the City of Yuma has selected its next City Administrator.Philip Rodriguez was chosen from more than 30…
-
The war on the opioid epidemic continues in Yuma County. That is why the U.S. Attorney's Office, the Drug Enforcement Administration and local law…