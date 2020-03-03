Preparing for the 2020 U.S. Census in Yuma County

Arizona Edition

Show number 53

The Census is a count of everyone in the United States. The results determine funding levels for cities and towns that directly impact services in those communities.

Counting everyone is a mammoth undertaking. City, state and federal resources mobilize every ten years but planning and updating of information about town boundaries and new community developments began years ago.

On this episode of Arizona Edition, KAWC's Lou Gum spoke with two of the local officials taking part in the planning and helping to inform the public about what is expected of them when census information and other forms begin arriving in the mail.

Craig Sellers is Director of Development Services for Yuma County and Jennifer Albers is Principal Planner for the City of Yuma.

For more information:

¡TODOS CONTAMOS! / WE ALL COUNT!

UNITED STATES CENSUS BUREAU