Bridge: Ocean to Ocean Highway YUMA
Government

Preparing for the 2020 U.S. Census in Yuma County

KAWC | By Lou Gum
Published March 3, 2020 at 11:14 AM MST
Craig Sellers of Yuma County and Jennifer Albers of the City of Yuma discuss the 2020 U.S. Census.
Craig Sellers, Lou Gum and Jennifer Albers discuss the U.S. Census on KAWC's Arizona Edition
Arizona Edition

Show number 53

The Census is a count of everyone in the United States.  The results determine funding levels for cities and towns that directly impact services in those communities.

Counting everyone is a mammoth undertaking.  City, state and federal resources mobilize every ten years but planning and updating of information about town boundaries and new community developments began years ago.

On this episode of Arizona Edition, KAWC's Lou Gum spoke with two of the local officials taking part in the planning and helping to inform the public about what is expected of them when census information and other forms begin arriving in the mail.

Craig Sellers is Director of Development Services for Yuma County and Jennifer Albers is Principal Planner for the City of Yuma.

¡TODOS CONTAMOS! / WE ALL COUNT!

UNITED STATES CENSUS BUREAU

Lou Gum
Lou grew up in Tucson and has a long family history in the state of Arizona. He began his public radio career in 1988 at KNAU in Flagstaff as a classical music DJ and has been hooked on public radio since, transitioning to news after trying his hand at several other careers in publishing and commercial broadcasting. Lou has a degree in American Studies from Arizona State University and was KAWC's Morning Edition host for two and half years before becoming News and Operations Director.
