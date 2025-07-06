City of Yuma to host 14th annual Back to School Rodeo at Yuma Civic Center this Saturday

It’s almost time for schools to resume session and in anticipation, the City of Yuma is holding a Back to School Rodeo. The free event is an annual tradition providing information and resources for families with students in kindergarten through eighth grade. In recent years since the pandemic, the Rodeo was a drive-through event, but it’ll be fully indoors on Saturday, July 12 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Yuma Civic Center (1440 W. Desert Hills Drive).

The first 2,000 K-8 students will be receiving free backpacks with school supplies like pencils, pencil boxes, paper, highlighters and composition books courtesy of the City. Backpacks will be limited to one per child, who must be present.

“This year, thanks to the generous support of our sponsors, we’re excited to offer traditional backpacks,” said Brissa Garcia, special events coordinator for the City of Yuma. “Kids will even get to pick their favorite color, while supplies last! We’re so grateful for the continued support and excitement this event receives from our residents and community partners.”

Garcia noted there will be 55 information booths with a variety of resources. Local educators, youth support organizations, student clubs and the like will be present. Kids will also receive punch cards to visit interactive booths offering extra school supplies and surprises.

For families wanting to catch up on their children’s vaccines, the Yuma County Health Services Department will be offering school-age immunizations at no cost. Parents and legal guardians needn’t recall all the vaccines their child has or hasn’t had; the department can check the state’s database of immunization records.

Lastly, vendors will be outside of the Civic Center selling food and beverages to visitors.

APS, Rafi Law Group and KYMA/Telemundo 3/ABC 5 are presenting sponsors for the event, per the City of Yuma. Harvest Preparatory Academy, State Farm Cathy Nuetzi, Yuma Dentistry 4 Kids, Onvida, Rigo’s Auto Diesel and Mobile Service, Verizon, and Yuma County Drug Coalition are major sponsors.

This reporting is supported by a grant from the Arizona Local News Foundation.

