Regional Center for Border Health to Host Back to School Clinic Events in Yuma, La Paz Counties

The Regional Center for Border Health is holding back-to-school events in San Luis, Somerton and Parker next month. Families will be able to visit the nonprofit’s walk-in clinics for free physicals, sports physicals, immunizations and eye exams as well as backpacks and school supplies.

In Yuma and La Paz counties, events will be held at the following dates and locations.

Somerton: Friday, July 11, 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. at 950 E. Main Street, Building B.

For more information, call 928-236-8001

San Luis: Saturday, July 12, 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. at 1896 E. Babbitt Lane.

For more information, call 928-722-6112.

Parker: Friday, July 25, 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. at 601 Riverside Drive.

For more information, call 928-256-4109