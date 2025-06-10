© 2025 KAWC, PO Box 929, Yuma, AZ 85366, info@kawc.org, 877-838-5292
Regional Center for Border Health to Host Back to School Clinic Events in Yuma, La Paz Counties

KAWC | By Sisko Stargazer
Published June 10, 2025 at 5:27 PM MST
Regional Center for Border Health will be holding back-to-school events for families this July.
Composite using Google Earth images and Regional Center for Border Health, Inc. graphics
The Regional Center for Border Health is holding back-to-school events in San Luis, Somerton and Parker next month. Families will be able to visit the nonprofit’s walk-in clinics for free physicals, sports physicals, immunizations and eye exams as well as backpacks and school supplies.

In Yuma and La Paz counties, events will be held at the following dates and locations.

Somerton: Friday, July 11, 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. at 950 E. Main Street, Building B.
For more information, call 928-236-8001

San Luis: Saturday, July 12, 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. at 1896 E. Babbitt Lane.
For more information, call 928-722-6112.

Parker: Friday, July 25, 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. at 601 Riverside Drive.
For more information, call 928-256-4109

The events are all free of charge to attend, but parents and guardians will want to bring their children’s immunization records if they plan on getting any shots. For immunizations or physicals, families should also bring their health insurance cards, which includes AHCCCS/Arizona Complete Health, or their CAPAZ-MEX cards.
Tags
News EducationBack to SchoolHealthWellnessFamiliesSan Luis Walk-In ClinicRegional Center for Border Health
Sisko Stargazer
Sisko J. Stargazer is KAWC’s education solutions reporter. Although new to the station as of April 2025, they’re no stranger to the beat! Sisko was previously an education reporter for the Yuma Sun, faithfully covering Yuma County’s schools for two and a half years.
See stories by Sisko Stargazer
