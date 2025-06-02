Yuma County AHCCCS patients ask Arizona Gov Hobbs to fight for program

Yuma residents who are on Arizona's Medicaid program told Gov. Katie Hobbs why they depend on the program for their medical needs when she visited a Sunset Health clinic in Yuma last week.

Gov. Hobbs' visit on Friday afternoon came a day after she met with officials from hospital systems from throughout the state in Phoenix. Hobbs predicted that up to a quarter of the nearly 2 million Arizonans currently enrolled in the Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System, or AHCCCS, the state's Medicaid plan, could lose coverage.

This comes as Republicans in Congress debate Trump's so-called "Big Beautiful Bill", which critics say would cut Medicaid.

Hobbs heard from Sunset patients and officials, including Chief Executive Officer Jonathan Leonard. Everyone stressed the need for AHCCCS, especially in a rural community like Yuma.

While in Yuma, Gov. Hobbs also met with Yuma County Democratic leaders in downtown.

