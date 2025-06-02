© 2025 KAWC, PO Box 929, Yuma, AZ 85366, info@kawc.org, 877-838-5292
Yuma County AHCCCS patients ask Arizona Gov Hobbs to fight for program

KAWC | By Victor Calderón
Published June 2, 2025 at 12:15 PM MST
Jose Vega, a family medicine provider at the North Yuma Clinic for Sunset Health, speaks with Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs, front center, on Friday, May 30, 2025. With Gov. Hobbs is Sunset Health CEO Jonathan Leonard and other Sunset officials.
Victor Calderón/KAWC
Jose Vega, a family medicine provider at the North Yuma Clinic for Sunset Health, speaks with Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs, front center, on Friday, May 30, 2025. With Gov. Hobbs is Sunset Health CEO Jonathan Leonard and other Sunset officials.

Yuma residents who are on Arizona's Medicaid program told Gov. Katie Hobbs why they depend on the program for their medical needs when she visited a Sunset Health clinic in Yuma last week.

Gov. Hobbs' visit on Friday afternoon came a day after she met with officials from hospital systems from throughout the state in Phoenix. Hobbs predicted that up to a quarter of the nearly 2 million Arizonans currently enrolled in the Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System, or AHCCCS, the state's Medicaid plan, could lose coverage.

This comes as Republicans in Congress debate Trump's so-called "Big Beautiful Bill", which critics say would cut Medicaid.

Hobbs heard from Sunset patients and officials, including Chief Executive Officer Jonathan Leonard. Everyone stressed the need for AHCCCS, especially in a rural community like Yuma.

While in Yuma, Gov. Hobbs also met with Yuma County Democratic leaders in downtown.
—-

Stay tuned to KAWC for more on Gov. Hobbs' visit to Yuma last week.
Victor Calderón
Victor is originally from West Sacramento, California and has lived in Arizona for more than five years. He began his print journalism career in 2004 following his graduation from Georgetown University in Washington D.C. Victor has been a reporter for the following daily newspapers: The Monterey County Herald, The Salinas Californian and the Reno Gazette-Journal, where he covered stories including agriculture, education and Latino community news. Victor has also served as a local editor for Patch, a national news organization with hyperlocal websites, in Carmichael, California in the Sacramento area. He also served as the editor for The New Vision, the newspaper for the Roman Catholic Diocese of Tucson, which includes Yuma and La Paz counties. Victor lives in Somerton. He enjoys spending time with his family and friends and following most sports.
