-
10,000 American baby boomers turn 65 every day and immediately confront a choice regarding their future healthcare. This week we hear about a growing…
-
By Howard FischerCapitol Media ServicesPHOENIX -- A Senate panel voted Wednesday to bar insurance companies from denying coverage for those with…
-
Hundreds of Yuma area employees will soon have the option to get their medical care south of the border.KAWC’s Stephanie Sanchez attended a recent meet…
-
Yuma City Councilman Edward Thomas was critical of city staff for a presentation on health insurance costs during a recent council work-session.…