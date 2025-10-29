Arizonans face changes during Medicare sign-up

By Mark Moran

A new report showed nearly half of Americans make a decision about their health care coverage based on inaccurate information, so providers and insurers are helping people in Arizona understand their options.

The Edelman 2025 Trust Barometer showed 43% of people regret a health care choice they have made after realizing they did not have accurate information.

Dana Kennedy, state director of AARP Arizona, said in light of important changes coming in 2026, it is important for the state's 1.5 million Medicare beneficiaries to understand how the changes could affect their finances.

"Some people have a lot of drug costs," Kennedy pointed out. "They want to make sure that their drugs costs are covered under what plan."

The Center for Medicare Services said beneficiaries could collectively save as much as $5.1 billion in 2026, with out-of-pocket drug costs capped at $2,100 under Medicare Part D plans.

Dr. Rhonda Randall, chief medical officer and executive vice president of UnitedHealthcare Employer and Individual, said it is important to understand the different options available through Medicare.

"The difference between original Medicare and Medicare Advantage, differences between Medicare parts A, B, C and D, for example," Randall explained.

The Medicare open enrollment period began Oct. 15 and runs until Dec. 7.