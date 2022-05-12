The Field: Yuma Mayoral Candidate Karen Watts and How to Vote Like a Mother

This week on The Field from KAWC we’re putting women in the spotlight.

First, we’ll hear from a nurse who wants to move her practice into Yuma’s mayor’s office. Councilmember Karen Watts says she'd like the city to cultivate a strategy to combat climate change and spur economic development.

And we'll speak to a mother who’s using a simple, and clever, phrase to raise political awareness among her peers. Sara Berliner is the founder of votelikeamother.org

Plus, class is in session again, this week's Civic 101 lesson is on early voting. We'll hear from Yuma County Recorder Robyn Stallworth Pouquette.