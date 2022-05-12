© 2022 KAWC
Bridge: Ocean to Ocean Highway YUMA
The Field: Yuma Mayoral Candidate Karen Watts and How to Vote Like a Mother

Published May 12, 2022 at 2:58 PM MST
The Field logo
The Field from KAWC

This week on The Field from KAWC we’re putting women in the spotlight.

First, we’ll hear from a nurse who wants to move her practice into Yuma’s mayor’s office. Councilmember Karen Watts says she'd like the city to cultivate a strategy to combat climate change and spur economic development.

And we'll speak to a mother who’s using a simple, and clever, phrase to raise political awareness among her peers. Sara Berliner is the founder of votelikeamother.org

Plus, class is in session again, this week's Civic 101 lesson is on early voting. We'll hear from Yuma County Recorder Robyn Stallworth Pouquette.

The Field from KAWC Arizona electionsYuma County ElectionMayor Douglas NichollsCity of Yuma
Victor is originally from West Sacramento, California and has lived in Arizona for more than five years. He began his print journalism career in 2004 following his graduation from Georgetown University in Washington D.C. Victor has been a reporter for the following daily newspapers: The Monterey County Herald, The Salinas Californian and the Reno Gazette-Journal, where he covered stories including agriculture, education and Latino community news. Victor has also served as a local editor for Patch, a national news organization with hyperlocal websites, in Carmichael, California in the Sacramento area. He also served as the editor for The New Vision, the newspaper for the Roman Catholic Diocese of Tucson, which includes Yuma and La Paz counties. Victor lives in Somerton. He enjoys spending time with his family and friends and following most sports.
Lou grew up in Tucson and has a long family history in the state of Arizona. He began his public radio career in 1988 at KNAU in Flagstaff as a classical music DJ and has been hooked on public radio since, transitioning to news after trying his hand at several other careers in publishing and commercial broadcasting. Lou has a degree in American Studies from Arizona State University and was KAWC's Morning Edition host for two and half years before becoming News and Operations Director.
