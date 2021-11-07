-
Yuma’s mayor says he’s running again.Mayor Doug Nicholls announced on his social media accounts early Saturday morning that he filed papers to run for…
-
Yuma Mayor Doug Nicholls is in Washington, D.C. this week. The mayor's office tells KAWC Mayor Nicholls is making a “quick trip to discuss immigration and…
-
Yuma Mayor Doug Nicholls is in Washington, D.C. this week where he will attend the White House Christmas party and meet with government officials.Mayor…
-
Continuing his business trip to Washington this week, Yuma Mayor Doug Nicholls met with U.S. Sen. Kyrsten Sinema to discuss ongoing challenges at the…
-
Yuma Mayor Doug Nicholls met with President Donald Trump at the White House in Washington on Tuesday.On his mayoral Facebook page, Nicholls posted two…
-
Yuma Mayor Doug Nicholls Tuesday declared a city State of Emergency, due to the number of migrant asylum seekers released in the Yuma community. Nicholls…
-
Yuma Mayor Doug Nicholls has declared a city state of emergency over the high number of migrants being released into the community who are seeking…
-
President Donald Trump made a quick stop before his rally in Phoenix Tuesday. KAWC’s Maya Springhawk Robnett reports the President stopped briefly in…
-
Yuma City Mayor Douglas Nicholls recently proclaimed May 6th through 12th Nurse Appreciation Week. KAWC’s Maya Springhawk Robnett attended the…
-
Arizona Edition - KAWC recently kicked off a series of events designed to bring citizens together with the civic leaders and local experts on topics that…