Yuma Mayor Nicholls selected for leadership award

Yuma Mayor Doug Nicholls has been selected for a leadership award by a weekly publication up in Phoenix.

Yuma city officials announced Mayor Nicholls was named a 2024 Leader of the Year in Public Policy by the Arizona Capitol Times, which covers state politics and government

Nicholls has served as Yuma mayor since 2014. He also served a two-year term as President of the League of Arizona Cities and Towns and several boards including the Governor’s Interagency and Community Council on Homelessness and Housing Committee.

Mayor Nicholls is often included in local and national news reports related to Yuma's location near the U.S.-Mexico border. City officials say his initiatives include the 4FrontED organization that focuses on economic development, infrastructure, tourism and education within the binational megaregion of Yuma County, southeast California, San Luis Rio Colorado and Mexicali.

In a released statement, Mayor Nicholls said "I am humbled to be recognized for the public policy work I’ve done. This work would not have been possible without collaborating with the many dedicated individuals within the League and the City of Yuma. Their hard work has made all the difference in getting things done."