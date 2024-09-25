© 2024 KAWC, PO Box 929, Yuma, AZ 85366, info@kawc.org, 877-838-5292
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Yuma Mayor Nicholls selected for leadership award

KAWC | By Victor Calderón
Published September 25, 2024 at 11:30 AM MST
Yuma Mayor Doug Nicholls, backed by colleagues from across the state, urges Gov. Katie Hobbs on Thursday, March 14, 2024 to veto legislation that would wrest some control over zoning and planning issues from cities.
Capitol Media Services photo by Howard Fischer
Yuma Mayor Doug Nicholls, backed by colleagues from across the state, urges Gov. Katie Hobbs on Thursday, March 14, 2024 to veto legislation that would wrest some control over zoning and planning issues from cities.

Yuma Mayor Doug Nicholls has been selected for a leadership award by a weekly publication up in Phoenix.

Yuma city officials announced Mayor Nicholls was named a 2024 Leader of the Year in Public Policy by the Arizona Capitol Times, which covers state politics and government

Nicholls has served as Yuma mayor since 2014. He also served a two-year term as President of the League of Arizona Cities and Towns and several boards including the Governor’s Interagency and Community Council on Homelessness and Housing Committee.

Mayor Nicholls is often included in local and national news reports related to Yuma's location near the U.S.-Mexico border. City officials say his initiatives include the 4FrontED organization that focuses on economic development, infrastructure, tourism and education within the binational megaregion of Yuma County, southeast California, San Luis Rio Colorado and Mexicali.

In a released statement, Mayor Nicholls said "I am humbled to be recognized for the public policy work I’ve done. This work would not have been possible without collaborating with the many dedicated individuals within the League and the City of Yuma. Their hard work has made all the difference in getting things done."
Tags
News Yuma Mayor Doug NichollsYuma Mayor NichollsMayor Douglas NichollsDouglas Nicholls
Victor Calderón
Victor is originally from West Sacramento, California and has lived in Arizona for more than five years. He began his print journalism career in 2004 following his graduation from Georgetown University in Washington D.C. Victor has been a reporter for the following daily newspapers: The Monterey County Herald, The Salinas Californian and the Reno Gazette-Journal, where he covered stories including agriculture, education and Latino community news. Victor has also served as a local editor for Patch, a national news organization with hyperlocal websites, in Carmichael, California in the Sacramento area. He also served as the editor for The New Vision, the newspaper for the Roman Catholic Diocese of Tucson, which includes Yuma and La Paz counties. Victor lives in Somerton. He enjoys spending time with his family and friends and following most sports.
See stories by Victor Calderón
Related Content