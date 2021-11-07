Yuma Mayor Nicholls

-
There’s a new candidate for Mayor of Yuma. Yuma Councilmember Karen Watts announced her campaign last week. For the last four years, Watts has served the…
-
Yuma Mayor Doug Nicholls is in Washington, D.C. this week. The mayor's office tells KAWC Mayor Nicholls is making a “quick trip to discuss immigration and…
-
Yuma Mayor Doug Nicholls has clarified his no vote on a city proclamation that requires people within city limits to wear a face mask in public to slow…
-
The cities of Yuma and Somerton declared a state of emergency this past weekend over the coronavirus.Yuma Mayor Doug Nicholls declared a state of…
-
Yuma Mayor Douglas Nicholls today has withdrawn a State of Emergency proclamation he issued in April following a large number of migrants seeking asylum…
-
Yuma Mayor Doug Nicholls is in Washington, D.C. this week where he will attend the White House Christmas party and meet with government officials.Mayor…
-
Yuma's mayor calls this past weekend's mass shooting in El Paso, Texas a huge tragedy.Two more victims of the mass shooting at a crowded Wal-Mart on…
-
Continuing his business trip to Washington this week, Yuma Mayor Doug Nicholls met with U.S. Sen. Kyrsten Sinema to discuss ongoing challenges at the…
-
Yuma Mayor Doug Nicholls met with President Donald Trump at the White House in Washington on Tuesday.On his mayoral Facebook page, Nicholls posted two…
-
Yuma Mayor Doug Nicholls has declared a city state of emergency over the high number of migrants being released into the community who are seeking…