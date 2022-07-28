The Field: Nicholls Seeks Another Term, Hobbs Talks Water, Fontes Defends AZ Elections

The week on The Field from KAWC, Doug Nicholls is finishing up his eighth year in Yuma’s mayor’s office, and he wants four more.

We talk with the Yuma native about what he'd still like to accomplish after two terms in office.

Also, Katie Hobbs campaign is breaking fundraising records, and the Democrat has her sights set on whichever GOP candidate makes it through the Primary Election to November.

The current Secretary of State has starkly different policies from those of her Republican rivals. We discuss those most impacting Yuma County, including water and the border.

Adrian Fontes says he’s the best-prepared person to serve as Arizona’s next Secretary of State.

In 2016, Fontes became the first Democrat elected as Maricopa County Recorder in 50-years. He was also the first Latino to hold office in Arizona’s most populous county.

Fontes’ job became increasingly complicated in the aftermath of the 2020 presidential election, but he pushes back on language that characterizes Maricopa County results as controversial.

Finally, La Paz County Election Manager Bob Bartelsmeyer speaks to The Field about early voting.

