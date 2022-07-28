© 2022 KAWC
Bridge: Ocean to Ocean Highway YUMA
The Field: Nicholls Seeks Another Term, Hobbs Talks Water, Fontes Defends AZ Elections

Published July 28, 2022 at 12:44 PM MST
The week on The Field from KAWC, Doug Nicholls is finishing up his eighth year in Yuma’s mayor’s office, and he wants four more.

We talk with the Yuma native about what he'd still like to accomplish after two terms in office.

Also, Katie Hobbs campaign is breaking fundraising records, and the Democrat has her sights set on whichever GOP candidate makes it through the Primary Election to November.

The current Secretary of State has starkly different policies from those of her Republican rivals. We discuss those most impacting Yuma County, including water and the border.

Adrian Fontes says he’s the best-prepared person to serve as Arizona’s next Secretary of State.

In 2016, Fontes became the first Democrat elected as Maricopa County Recorder in 50-years. He was also the first Latino to hold office in Arizona’s most populous county.

Fontes’ job became increasingly complicated in the aftermath of the 2020 presidential election, but he pushes back on language that characterizes Maricopa County results as controversial.

Finally, La Paz County Election Manager Bob Bartelsmeyer speaks to The Field about early voting.

The Field from KAWC Mayor Douglas NichollsArizona primaryKatie HobbsLa Paz CountyArizona Secretary of State
Lisa Sturgis
Lisa Sturgis’ return to KAWC brings her journalistic career full circle. Uncle Bob Hardy gave Lisa her first exposures to reporting back in the 1980s. She went on to spend more than three decades in TV news before making the decision to come home to NPR.
Lou Gum
Lou grew up in Tucson and has a long family history in the state of Arizona. He began his public radio career in 1988 at KNAU in Flagstaff as a classical music DJ and has been hooked on public radio since, transitioning to news after trying his hand at several other careers in publishing and commercial broadcasting. Lou has a degree in American Studies from Arizona State University and was KAWC's Morning Edition host for two and half years before becoming News and Operations Director.
