-
The La Paz County Public Health Department has two opportunities for COVID-19 vaccines for those 75 years or older or in the Phase 1B category.…
-
The La Paz County Board of Supervisors submitted written support of U.S. Senator Kyrsten Sinema's bipartisan La Paz County Solar Energy and Job Creation…
-
La Paz County Health Department officials announced they were notified of the fourth positive case of COVID-19 in the county and it's the first COVID-19…
-
The first two cases of COVID-19 have been reported in La Paz County.The La Paz County Health Department announced two separate indidiuals tested positive.…
-
Arizona Edition LiveShow Number 35The factors future college students consider when they choose the colleges and universities they are interested in…
-
A vast network of canals stretch like veins off the Colorado River. They provide water to communities hundreds of miles away and nourish the region’s…
-
Arizona Western College celebrated its new facility in La Paz county Monday afternoon at a ribbon cutting ceremony attended by local leaders and AWC…