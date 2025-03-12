© 2025 KAWC, PO Box 929, Yuma, AZ 85366, info@kawc.org, 877-838-5292
Sens. Gallego and Kelly say bill would create solar energy jobs in La Paz County

KAWC | By Victor Calderón
Published March 12, 2025 at 1:11 AM MST
photo courtesy of APS
La Paz County in western Arizona will see hundreds of jobs and more economic benefits because of new legislation, the state's two U.S. senators said Tuesday.

Sen. Ruben Gallego and Sen. Mark Kelly announced that they introduced the La Paz County Solar Energy and Job Creation ActThe senators said it would allow the county to purchase 3,400 acres of federal lands for a solar energy project.

In a prior land transfer, La Paz County built a solar park next to the Ten West Link transmission project in central Arizona. The new legislation will enable the county to add more solar capacity and battery storage, enough to power about 75,000 homes. The project is expected to generate 700 construction jobs and 10 permanent positions.

In a released statement, Amelia Flores, chairwoman of the Colorado River Indian Tribes, also known as CRIT, said "Protection of CRIT cultural resources and economic development are not partisan issues, so I am grateful that (Democratic) Senator Gallego is joining Congressman (Paul) Gosar (who was one of three Arizona Republicans who introduced similar legislation in the U.S. House) in introducing this legislation. CRIT and La Paz County are well underway on the first phase of this project, and we look forward to continuing the productive relationship in the years to come."
Victor Calderón
Victor is originally from West Sacramento, California and has lived in Arizona for more than five years. He began his print journalism career in 2004 following his graduation from Georgetown University in Washington D.C. Victor has been a reporter for the following daily newspapers: The Monterey County Herald, The Salinas Californian and the Reno Gazette-Journal, where he covered stories including agriculture, education and Latino community news. Victor has also served as a local editor for Patch, a national news organization with hyperlocal websites, in Carmichael, California in the Sacramento area. He also served as the editor for The New Vision, the newspaper for the Roman Catholic Diocese of Tucson, which includes Yuma and La Paz counties. Victor lives in Somerton. He enjoys spending time with his family and friends and following most sports.
