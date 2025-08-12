© 2025 KAWC, PO Box 929, Yuma, AZ 85366, info@kawc.org, 877-838-5292
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Governor Hobbs Declares State of Emergency After Oxbow Bridge Collapse

KAWC | By Lou Gum
Published August 12, 2025 at 2:51 PM MST
The Oxbow Bridge went down after a wildfire in early August tore through the area, burning the structure and sending debris into the water.
Bureau of Land Management
/
BLM
The Oxbow Bridge went down after a wildfire in early August tore through the area, burning the structure and sending debris into the water.

Governor Katie Hobbs has declared a State of Emergency in La Paz County after the Oxbow Bridge collapsed into the Colorado River, following a wildfire that burned through the structure.

The collapse sent debris into the river, raising concerns about environmental impacts and the safety of downstream infrastructure.

“The collapse of the Oxbow Bridge is a devastating blow to the La Paz County community,” Hobbs said in a statement. “Protecting the health and safety of Arizonans is my top priority, and the State of Arizona stands ready to support those impacted by this horrible event.”

The Governor’s declaration makes state funding and resources immediately available. It directs the Governor’s Emergency Fund to the Arizona Division of Emergency Management and activates the State of Arizona Emergency Response and Recovery Plan. This allows state officials to coordinate with county, federal, and Tribal partners to manage debris removal, protect critical infrastructure, and address community needs.

The State Emergency Operations Center has been activated at Level 2, focusing on filling service gaps for residents, businesses, and government operations affected by the disaster. The Department of Emergency and Military Affairs is leading coordination efforts and assessing additional needs.

The Governor’s full Declaration of Emergency is available here.

The Oxbow 2 fire started August 1st about 18 miles south or Ehrenberg. Though the fire was not especially large, at about five acres, it fully engulfed the wooden Oxbow Bridge. The bridge is a key connection for the southern La Paz county community of Cibola. The bridge was destroyed and ultimately collapsed into the river.

Multiple agencies responded to the fire, including the Bureau of Land Management, Bureau of Indian Affairs, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, BOR, Imperial County Fire Department and various law enforcement agencies.
Tags
News Coloado RiverBureau of Land ManagementArizona Gov. Katie HobbsLa Paz County
Lou Gum
Lou grew up in Tucson and has a long family history in the state of Arizona. He began his public radio career in 1988 at KNAU in Flagstaff as a classical music DJ and has been hooked on public radio since, transitioning to news after trying his hand at several other careers in publishing and commercial broadcasting. Lou has a degree in American Studies from Arizona State University and was KAWC's Morning Edition host for two and half years before becoming News and Operations Director.
See stories by Lou Gum
Related Content