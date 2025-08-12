Governor Hobbs Declares State of Emergency After Oxbow Bridge Collapse

Governor Katie Hobbs has declared a State of Emergency in La Paz County after the Oxbow Bridge collapsed into the Colorado River, following a wildfire that burned through the structure.

The collapse sent debris into the river, raising concerns about environmental impacts and the safety of downstream infrastructure.

“The collapse of the Oxbow Bridge is a devastating blow to the La Paz County community,” Hobbs said in a statement. “Protecting the health and safety of Arizonans is my top priority, and the State of Arizona stands ready to support those impacted by this horrible event.”

The Governor’s declaration makes state funding and resources immediately available. It directs the Governor’s Emergency Fund to the Arizona Division of Emergency Management and activates the State of Arizona Emergency Response and Recovery Plan. This allows state officials to coordinate with county, federal, and Tribal partners to manage debris removal, protect critical infrastructure, and address community needs.

The State Emergency Operations Center has been activated at Level 2, focusing on filling service gaps for residents, businesses, and government operations affected by the disaster. The Department of Emergency and Military Affairs is leading coordination efforts and assessing additional needs.

The Governor’s full Declaration of Emergency is available here.

The Oxbow 2 fire started August 1st about 18 miles south or Ehrenberg. Though the fire was not especially large, at about five acres, it fully engulfed the wooden Oxbow Bridge. The bridge is a key connection for the southern La Paz county community of Cibola. The bridge was destroyed and ultimately collapsed into the river.

Multiple agencies responded to the fire, including the Bureau of Land Management, Bureau of Indian Affairs, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, BOR, Imperial County Fire Department and various law enforcement agencies.