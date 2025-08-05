© 2025 KAWC, PO Box 929, Yuma, AZ 85366, info@kawc.org, 877-838-5292
Yuma school bus catches fire, no harm reported

KAWC | By Sisko Stargazer
Published August 5, 2025 at 6:23 PM MST
Yuma Schools Transportation buses serve Yuma School District One and Yuma Union High School District students.
KAWC/Sisko J. Stargazer
Yuma Schools Transportation buses serve Yuma School District One and Yuma Union High School District students.

Yuma Schools Transportation school bus #23 traveling eastbound on Interstate 8 caught fire this afternoon at approximately 4:30 p.m.

Yuma School District One provided notice of the incident in coordination with Yuma Schools Transportation within an hour of the incident. YST transports both District One and Yuma Union High School District students.

Per District One, there were no students on board at the time and the bus driver is safe. The incident is under investigation to determine the cause of the fire.

"The safety of our students and staff is our top priority and we appreciate our community’s concern," District One's notice read. "Yuma School District One thanks our local first responders and emergency personnel for responding swiftly."

This reporting is supported by a grant from the Arizona Local News Foundation.
