Yuma, La Paz kids start going back to school this Monday

Crane Elementary School District and Salome Consolidated Elementary District are kicking off back-to-school season for Yuma and La Paz counties this Monday, July 28.

Over 30 K-12 schools in both counties primarily begin that week and the weeks of Aug. 4 and 11.

Yuma School District One, the largest elementary district in the region, starts on Monday, Aug. 4, with a new superintendent, Denis Ponder.

Ponder's excited for the year to start and shared with KAWC what he's looking forward to.

“Always, always fun to see new faces, fresh faces and familiar faces coming into campus — both from our staff as well as our students," he said. "A lot of opportunity to grow and learn for everyone, a lot of opportunity to have an impact on the lives of, you know, 9,000 students in our community and just as many, if not more, families in our community. So it's a huge role we play.

"We're very excited to continue to be a part of the community and to be an integral part of the education system in Yuma County and looking forward to building from where we are and continuing to improve in every area that we can.”

Lisa Jameson, superintendent and principal at Wellton Elementary School District, is especially looking forward to "a new school year, new beginnings. And then we always have a brand new set of kids who are coming in to kinder, and they're always so cute!"

For parents of young children, Jameson advises talking to them beforehand to prepare them for the new routine.

"The most important thing is, especially for kinder, that parents to prepare those children for kinder, you know: ‘Yes. I'm going to drop you off. Of course, I will always come and pick you up. And yes, it will be fun, but it's also work. You'll learn how to read' and all that," she said.

At Wellton, Jameson shared there's a lot planned this year.

"The little kids are always so excited and, like, we haven't had a librarian," she said. "We didn't have one last year, so this year I will be doing the library classes because library is so important and the kids love that.

"We have a lot of things planned — during the winter months, we have RV parks out here, and the ladies there will come in and teach a class of sewing to our older kids, who are very excited about that. They're practically professionals, so, well, we know that our students will be in good hands. We're really looking forward to this year. We put aside the money part, the people who are here — we'll make it. We'll make it work. It will be a successful year. "

Ponder and Jameson's excitement is shared by many. A quick perusal of other districts' social media pages alone will reveal the preparation schools are undergoing as teachers report back and staff get ready for the new year.

1 of 4 — Screenshot 2025-07-26 at 8.00.18 AM.png Somerton School District held a three-day teacher conference just ahead of the new year. Somerton School District/Facebook 2 of 4 — Screenshot 2025-07-26 at 7.50.47 AM.png Crane Elementary School District families attended open house this week. Crane School District/Facebook 3 of 4 — Screenshot 2025-07-26 at 8.06.54 AM.png Yuma School District One office staff gathered to get ready for the new year, too. Yuma School District One/Facebook 4 of 4 — Screenshot 2025-07-26 at 7.55.15 AM.png The Gadsden Elementary School District took part in a back-to-school vaccination clinic. Gadsden Elementary School District/Facebook

First Day of School dates for Yuma and La Paz:

Monday, July 28

Crane Elementary School District

Salome Consolidated Elementary District

Tuesday, July 29

Menta Academy

Somerton School District

Southwest Technical Education District of Yuma

Wellton Elementary School District

YPIC EOC Charter High School

Yuma Union High School District

Wednesday, July 30

Desert View Academy (Kindergarten)

Desert View Middle School (6th grade)

Parker Unified School District

PPEP TEC High Schools

Thursday, July 31

AmeriSchools

Desert View Academy (1st - 5th grade)

Desert View Middle School (7th-8th grade)

Monday, Aug. 4

Bicentennial Union High School District

Bouse Elementary School District

Freedom Christian Academy

Mohawk Valley Elementary School District

Quartzsite Elementary School District

Yuma School District One

Tuesday, Aug. 5

Hyder Elementary School District

Southwestern Christian School

Wednesday, Aug. 6

Antelope Union High School District

Gadsden Elementary School District

Harvest Preparatory Academy

Monday, Aug. 11

Immaculate Conception School

San Pasqual Valley Unified School District

Wenden Elementary School District

Yuma Adventist Christian School

Tuesday, Aug. 12

Education Options High School (Quartzsite Learning Center)

Friday, Aug. 15

Parker Apostolic Christian Academy

Monday, Aug. 18

Western Arizona Vocational District #50 (La Paz start date)

Monday, Aug. 25

Yuma Christian Academy

Higher Education Fall Term Start Dates:

Arizona Western College - Monday, Aug. 18

Arizona State University - Monday, Aug. 21

Northern Arizona University and the University of Arizona - Monday, Aug. 25

This reporting is supported by a grant from the Arizona Local News Foundation.

