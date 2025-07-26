No asbestos found at Palmcroft Elementary

The results are in: there's no asbestos to be found at Palmcroft Elementary School's cafeteria. Yuma School District One announced Friday that it received official test results and concluded there's no presence of the hazardous substance in the air or on surfaces in the school's cafeteria.

The results come after recent testing for asbestos in a space at the school. During the week of July 7, 2025, construction took place in a staff-only room at Palmcroft after hours when students and visitors were not on campus. The following day, District One learned of the possibility that asbestos may be present, so summer campers were dismissed early for the day and the district closed the nearby school cafeteria to the public.

With official results received confirming the cafeteria is free from asbestos, use of the facility will safely continue.

At the end of its statement, District One assured the community that, "... the safety of our students, staff, and families is our top priority. We appreciate the community’s patience and understanding as we took precautions to ensure a safe and healthy space for all visitors and staff."

