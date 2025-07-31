Photo Gallery: Back to school with Gila Ridge High School

Nearly 11,000 students returned to classes this Tuesday at the Yuma Union High School District’s seven schools.

KAWC dropped in during the first day to find out how students at Gila Ridge High School were feeling.

From freshmen to seniors, there was a gamut of emotions. Some students were excited while others were already a little over the whole newness of going back to school.

“You can see the excitement and nervousness in the kids’ eyes, and they're usually more willing to hear from you as the adults and get some help, and that's where you can build a little rapport” said GRHS Principal Kathy Hoover.

“Today is always an awesome day,” she continued. “We prepare for several weeks, months leading up to this day. So the adults, the staff, the teachers, us as administrators – we're really excited to have students on campus. They're the reason why we're here, so we're super excited to have them. And first day of school is always high energy and a lot of fun.”

This year, Hoover shared the school’s looking forward to reaching the goals they’ve set and connecting with students. She noted that the school’s career and technical education (CTE) and athletics programs are doing very well, so she looks forward to their continued success.

“Our vision is, we say, ‘insist on soaring,’ so I'm really looking forward to all the different ways that our staff and our students are going to soar this year, they all have in mind what their school year is going to be like and we're hoping to help them get there,” she said.

KAWC spoke with a handful of students and some relatives. Here’s what they had to say:

Janelle Wells (senior)

Feeling: “Honestly, excited. I'm ready to be over, start a new chapter in my life. But I'm also sad, of course, but I'm mostly excited.

Most looking forward to: “I think just getting to do, like, all the exciting things that, like, I've seen other seniors do, like, the past couple of years. I really mean, like, finally it's, like, my turn to have those, like, fun senior moments … Senior night for, like, sports and stuff, and then, like senior ditch day, senior sunrise, sunset, stuff like that.”

Most anticipated class: “Probably AVID with Mr. Brown because he's really awesome, and I just like that class.”

Thoughts about the future: “I've been cheering for, like, half of my life, so I'm excited to hopefully stay in cheerleading for college and hopefully get out of state for college as well.”

Natalia Ruiz (sophomore)

Feeling: “The same. I'm pretty–I know it's coming. It's not senior year yet, so nothing too excited about anything, but yeah.”

Most anticipated activity: “I'm really looking forward to STUCO [student council] again. I did it last year, and it's always filled with stuff we do throughout the year, and they're all fun, very student and school involved, so I enjoy it.”

Emaree Bebee (freshman)

Feeling: “I’m super nervous.”

Most excited about/most nervous about: “I'm most excited to meet the people here because there's so many new schools coming in, and I feel like I'm most nervous to, like, meet the teachers and see how they like they are.”

Most anticipated activity: “I'm looking for leadership because I got into STUCO … I hope I can be a leader for the school and help improve the school.”

Most anticipated class: “I love English, so I love writing and reading and stuff like that. So I'm very excited to get into English.”

Melanie Bebee (mother)

Feeling: “I feel awesome and excited for her … I just hope that she likes it here and learns a lot.”

David Marquez (senior)

Feeling: “Feel good. Just get it done. Last year.”

Looking forward to: “Just school in general.”

How do you feel being in Arizona (coming from California)? “It’s hot.”

Are you thinking about college? “Yeah, yeah, yeah.”

Elisa Marquez (grandmother)

Feeling: “Well, I don't know. I feel kind of excited ‘cause, I mean, he's my second grandkid and he's already in high school. I remember when he was little and now he's about to finish high school. I hope he wants to go to college. I just hope so.”

Christian Cerda (sophomore)

Feeling: “A little nervous, you know, my first time ever, actually, at this school. Like the end of freshman year, I was in San Luis High.”

Do you miss San Luis High School? “A little bit. I kind of made some friends; I guess today's a new start.”

Most anticipated activity: “Playing sports, maybe. I like soccer a lot.”

Hopes for the new year: “I don’t know, just make a lot of friends, be nice with everybody.”

Christian Cerda Sr. (father)

Feeling: “Excited. He’s my first son and it’s his first experience in a – or what? Second experience – second-year experience for a high school. I’m happy for him. I'm waiting to hear his new experiences from the day to day.”

Jullie Baltazar (sophomore)

Feeling: “Nervous.”

Looking forward to: “Probably fixing my grades and drama class.”

Any other anticipated classes? “Art.”

Easton Ramos (senior)

Feeling: “Tired.”

No special feelings? “Nah, I just want to go home and go to sleep.”

This reporting is supported by a grant from the Arizona Local News Foundation.