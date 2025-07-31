© 2025 KAWC, PO Box 929, Yuma, AZ 85366, info@kawc.org, 877-838-5292
Photo Gallery: Back to school with Gila Ridge High School

KAWC | By Sisko Stargazer
Published July 31, 2025 at 1:29 PM MST
Natalia Ruiz (sophomore, left) and
1 of 15  — YUHSD 1st Day/9A4A9853.JPG
Natalia Ruiz (sophomore, left) and Janelle Wells (senior, right) are both excited for the new year. Ruiz is looking forward to being involved with student council again and Wells is excited for Mr. Brown's AVID class.
KAWC/Sisko J. Stargazer
Lots of students came in on foot or with vehicle.
2 of 15  — YUHSD 1st Day/9A4A9795.JPG
Lots of students came in on foot or with vehicle.
KAWC/Sisko J. Stargazer
Karina (junior, left) and Steven (freshman, right) were both brand new to Gila Ridge but already on top of things, showing up for classes extra early.
3 of 15  — YUHSD 1st Day/9A4A9789.JPG
Karina (junior, left) and Steven (freshman, right) were both brand new to Gila Ridge but already on top of things, showing up for classes extra early.
KAWC/Sisko J. Stargazer
Students walked to campus under the careful watch of
4 of 15  — YUHSD 1st Day/9A4A9844 2.JPG
Students walked to campus under the careful watch of school resource officers, who were parked in the front.
KAWC/Sisko J. Stargazer
Students all flowed into Gila Ridge High School's front walkway.
5 of 15  — YUHSD 1st Day/9A4A9779 2.JPG
Students all flowed into Gila Ridge High School's front walkway.
KAWC/Sisko J. Stargazer
Melanie Bebee (left) walked with her daughter, Emaree Bebee (freshman, right), to school. Emaree is excited for student council, English class and seeing some of her old peers from Ron Watson Middle School.
6 of 15  — YUHSD 1st Day/9A4A9796 3 copy.jpg
Melanie Bebee (left) walked with her daughter, Emaree Bebee (freshman, right), to school. Emaree is excited for student council, English class and seeing some of her old peers from Ron Watson Middle School.
KAWC/Sisko J. Stargazer
Many students came in from the parking lot and 24th street.
7 of 15  — YUHSD 1st Day/9A4A9807.JPG
Many students came in from the parking lot and 24th street.
KAWC/Sisko J. Stargazer
Beyond the front walkway, students milled about campus.
8 of 15  — YUHSD 1st Day/9A4A9834.JPG
Beyond the front walkway, students milled about campus.
KAWC/Sisko J. Stargazer
Parents could be seen showing up to campus with their kids, too.
9 of 15  — YUHSD 1st Day/9A4A9811 2.JPG
Parents could be seen showing up to campus with their kids, too.
KAWC/Sisko J. Stargazer
Gila Ridge High School is named as such due to its view overlooking the Gila Valley.
10 of 15  — YUHSD 1st Day/9A4A9840 2.JPG
Gila Ridge High School is named as such due to its view overlooking the Gila Valley.
KAWC/Sisko J. Stargazer
Many Gila Ridge Hawks walked into campus with friends and siblings.
11 of 15  — YUHSD 1st Day/9A4A9791.JPG
Many Gila Ridge Hawks walked into campus with friends and siblings.
KAWC/Sisko J. Stargazer
Principal Kathy Hoover stood near the front greeting and helping out students and families.
12 of 15  — YUHSD 1st Day/9A4A9850.JPG
Principal Kathy Hoover stood near the front greeting and helping out students and families.
KAWC/Sisko J. Stargazer
The crowds grew the closer it got to first period.
13 of 15  — YUHSD 1st Day/9A4A9846.JPG
The crowds grew as the closer it got to first period.
KAWC/Sisko J. Stargazer
This Gila Ridge Hawk smiled mid-walk after noticing the camera.
14 of 15  — YUHSD 1st Day/9A4A9855 2.JPG
This Gila Ridge Hawk smiled mid-walk after noticing the camera.
KAWC/Sisko J. Stargazer
Principal Kathy Hoover was extra mobile the first day, ensuring the bell rang and students got the help they needed. Families needing to take care of last minute paperwork reported to the cafeteria as pictured here.
15 of 15  — YUHSD 1st Day/9A4A9860.JPG
Principal Kathy Hoover was extra mobile the first day, ensuring the bell rang and students got the help they needed. Families needing to take care of last minute paperwork reported to the cafeteria as pictured here.
KAWC/Sisko J. Stargazer

Nearly 11,000 students returned to classes this Tuesday at the Yuma Union High School District’s seven schools.

KAWC dropped in during the first day to find out how students at Gila Ridge High School were feeling.

From freshmen to seniors, there was a gamut of emotions. Some students were excited while others were already a little over the whole newness of going back to school.

“You can see the excitement and nervousness in the kids’ eyes, and they're usually more willing to hear from you as the adults and get some help, and that's where you can build a little rapport” said GRHS Principal Kathy Hoover.

“Today is always an awesome day,” she continued. “We prepare for several weeks, months leading up to this day. So the adults, the staff, the teachers, us as administrators – we're really excited to have students on campus. They're the reason why we're here, so we're super excited to have them. And first day of school is always high energy and a lot of fun.”

This year, Hoover shared the school’s looking forward to reaching the goals they’ve set and connecting with students. She noted that the school’s career and technical education (CTE) and athletics programs are doing very well, so she looks forward to their continued success.

“Our vision is, we say, ‘insist on soaring,’ so I'm really looking forward to all the different ways that our staff and our students are going to soar this year, they all have in mind what their school year is going to be like and we're hoping to help them get there,” she said.

KAWC spoke with a handful of students and some relatives. Here’s what they had to say:

Janelle Wells (senior)

Feeling: “Honestly, excited. I'm ready to be over, start a new chapter in my life. But I'm also sad, of course, but I'm mostly excited.

Most looking forward to: “I think just getting to do, like, all the exciting things that, like, I've seen other seniors do, like, the past couple of years. I really mean, like, finally it's, like, my turn to have those, like, fun senior moments … Senior night for, like, sports and stuff, and then, like senior ditch day, senior sunrise, sunset, stuff like that.”

Most anticipated class: “Probably AVID with Mr. Brown because he's really awesome, and I just like that class.”

Thoughts about the future: “I've been cheering for, like, half of my life, so I'm excited to hopefully stay in cheerleading for college and hopefully get out of state for college as well.”

Natalia Ruiz (sophomore)

Feeling: “The same. I'm pretty–I know it's coming. It's not senior year yet, so nothing too excited about anything, but yeah.”

Most anticipated activity: “I'm really looking forward to STUCO [student council] again. I did it last year, and it's always filled with stuff we do throughout the year, and they're all fun, very student and school involved, so I enjoy it.”

Emaree Bebee (freshman)

Feeling: “I’m super nervous.”

Most excited about/most nervous about: “I'm most excited to meet the people here because there's so many new schools coming in, and I feel like I'm most nervous to, like, meet the teachers and see how they like they are.”

Most anticipated activity: “I'm looking for leadership because I got into STUCO … I hope I can be a leader for the school and help improve the school.”

Most anticipated class: “I love English, so I love writing and reading and stuff like that. So I'm very excited to get into English.”

Melanie Bebee (mother) 

Feeling: “I feel awesome and excited for her … I just hope that she likes it here and learns a lot.”

David Marquez (senior)

Feeling: “Feel good. Just get it done. Last year.”

Looking forward to: “Just school in general.”

How do you feel being in Arizona (coming from California)? “It’s hot.”

Are you thinking about college? “Yeah, yeah, yeah.”

Elisa Marquez (grandmother)

Feeling: “Well, I don't know. I feel kind of excited ‘cause, I mean, he's my second grandkid and he's already in high school. I remember when he was little and now he's about to finish high school. I hope he wants to go to college. I just hope so.”

Christian Cerda (sophomore)

Feeling: “A little nervous, you know, my first time ever, actually, at this school. Like the end of freshman year, I was in San Luis High.”

Do you miss San Luis High School? “A little bit. I kind of made some friends; I guess today's a new start.”

Most anticipated activity: “Playing sports, maybe. I like soccer a lot.”

Hopes for the new year: “I don’t know, just make a lot of friends, be nice with everybody.”

Christian Cerda Sr. (father)

Feeling: “Excited. He’s my first son and it’s his first experience in a – or what? Second experience – second-year experience for a high school. I’m happy for him. I'm waiting to hear his new experiences from the day to day.”

Jullie Baltazar (sophomore)

Feeling: “Nervous.”

Looking forward to: “Probably fixing my grades and drama class.”

Any other anticipated classes? “Art.”

Easton Ramos (senior)

Feeling: “Tired.”

No special feelings? “Nah, I just want to go home and go to sleep.”

This reporting is supported by a grant from the Arizona Local News Foundation.
Sisko Stargazer
Sisko J. Stargazer is KAWC’s education solutions reporter. Although new to the station as of April 2025, they’re no stranger to the beat! Sisko was previously an education reporter for the Yuma Sun, faithfully covering Yuma County’s schools for two and a half years.
