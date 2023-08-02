Arizona Edition: Waste Management Site Plans Cause Controversy in Yuma

Yuma - A waste management site seeking to expand its services to include hazardous materials has some in the Yuma community up in arms.

The owner of the site says he’s surprised at the reaction to a plan that has been in the works for years.

Chuck Templer, owner of SYDCOL Waste Management talks about the history of his family business, his plans to grow it, and last-minute reaction from the community that may make that impossible.

With a Yuma County Board of Supervisors vote pending, Templer has launched an effort to educate the public about his business.

We’ll also speak with Yuma County Supervisor Lynne Pancrazi who says Templer may have done everything right, but still may not get his permit.