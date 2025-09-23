Kelly Leads Call for Cost Review of Trump’s Order to Rename Defense Department

Senator Mark Kelly (D-AZ) is leading a group of Democratic lawmakers in urging the Congressional Budget Office (CBO) to assess the financial impact of President Donald Trump’s executive order renaming the Department of Defense to the "Department of War."

In a letter to the nonpartisan CBO, Kelly and his colleagues argue that without legislative action from Congress, the renaming carries no legal weight and could result in bureaucratic confusion, redundant processes, and unnecessary costs to taxpayers.

“Given the Trump administration’s repeated emphasis on fiscal restraint, this symbolic renaming is both wasteful and hypocritical,” the senators wrote. “It appears to prioritize political theater over responsible governance, while diverting resources from core national security functions.”

The executive order, announced recently by Trump, has drawn criticism from Democratic senators who view it as a politically motivated move with no practical benefit.

The lawmakers stress that renaming federal departments typically requires congressional approval and coordination across agencies to avoid logistical and administrative complications.

In addition to Kelly and Senator Jeff Merkley (D-OR), the letter was signed by Senators Chuck Schumer (D-NY), Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), Chris Van Hollen (D-MD), Mazie Hirono (D-HI), Cory Booker (D-NJ), Ed Markey (D-MA), Angela Alsobrooks (D-MD), and Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH).

The senators are calling on the CBO to provide a detailed analysis of the potential costs and implications of implementing the unofficial renaming across federal systems and communications.

Read the full letter here.

