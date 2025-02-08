Gallego Backs Bill to Curb Flow of U.S. Firearms to Mexican Cartels

Senator Ruben Gallego (D-AZ) is co-sponsoring a new legislative effort aimed at stemming the illegal flow of American-made firearms into the hands of Mexican drug cartels.

The Stop Arming Cartels Act, introduced by Senate Democratic Whip Dick Durbin (D-IL) and U.S. Representative Joaquin Castro (D-TX-20), seeks to close loopholes that allow cartels to obtain high-powered weapons from the United States.

Each year, an estimated 200,000 to 500,000 American-made guns are trafficked into Mexico, often through unlicensed gun dealers, straw purchases, and thefts from federal firearms licensees, according to Gallego's office. It cites a report that found between 2014 and 2018, more than 9,000 firearms recovered after violent crimes in Mexico and Central America were traced back to gun stores in Arizona.

Senator Gallego emphasized the urgency of the legislation, pointing to the impact of cartel violence on border communities.

"For too long, weak gun laws have put guns in the hands of cartels and fueled the violence that threatens our border and our border communities,” Gallego said. “I’m taking action to close the loopholes cartels exploit and make sure our laws work to keep people safe, not arm criminals.”

The Stop Arming Cartels Act includes several key provisions aimed at tightening firearm regulations, including:

Banning the future manufacture, sale, or possession of .50 caliber rifles outside of government use.

Regulating existing .50 caliber rifles under the National Firearms Act, requiring registration with a fee waiver and a 12-month grace period for current lawful owners.

Allowing victims of gun violence to sue firearm manufacturers and dealers who violate the Foreign Narcotics Kingpin Designation Act (the “Kingpin Act”).

Prohibiting firearm sales to individuals sanctioned under the Kingpin Act and adding those designations to the National Instant Criminal Background Check System (NICS).

Requiring firearms dealers to report multiple rifle sales to state and local law enforcement, a requirement already in place for handgun sales.

The legislation comes amid growing concerns over cartel-related violence, which, Gallego says, has been exacerbated by the influx of high-powered weapons trafficked from the U.S.

If passed, the bill would impose stricter oversight on gun sales and give law enforcement additional tools to curb illegal trafficking.

The bill now heads to Congress, where it is expected to face significant debate in the ongoing national conversation over gun control and border security.

