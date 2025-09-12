Gallego and Duckworth urge Pentagon to rescind military honors for Ashli Babbitt

Two Democratic senators are calling on the Department of Defense to reverse its decision to grant military funeral honors to Ashli Babbitt, the woman fatally shot by Capitol Police during the January 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol.

In a letter sent to Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth this week, Senators Ruben Gallego of Arizona and Tammy Duckworth of Illinois criticized the Air Force’s decision to extend the honors to Babbitt, a former Senior Airman. They described the move as “shameful” and argued it violates federal policy.

“This decision is not only indefensible and inconsistent with 10 U.S. Code § 985, but also deeply disrespectful to the service members who have honorably worn the uniform of the United States,” the senators wrote.

Babbitt, an Air Force veteran, was among a group of rioters who breached the Capitol building in an effort to stop the certification of the 2020 presidential election results. She was shot by a Capitol Police officer as she attempted to climb through a broken window into the Speaker’s Lobby, an area where lawmakers were being evacuated.

Under U.S. law, the Pentagon may deny military honors to individuals whose conduct has brought discredit upon their service. The senators argue that Babbitt’s actions on January 6 fall under that provision.

“Her conduct was a betrayal of her oath and a discredit to the uniform she once wore,” the letter states.

The Air Force informed Babbitt’s family on August 15 that it would move forward with providing funeral honors. That decision has prompted pushback from some lawmakers.

Gallego, a Marine Corps combat veteran, introduced a Senate resolution earlier this week aimed at blocking the honors. The measure was blocked by Republican Senator Tommy Tuberville of Alabama.

The Department of Defense has not publicly commented on the senators’ request.

Read the full letter HERE.