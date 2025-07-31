Gallego bills: ICE can't arrest U.S. citizens, Dreamers in military

U.S. Sen. Ruben Gallego is supporting legislation that would protect U.S. citizens against ICE raids and would allow DACA recipients to join the armed forces.

Sen. Gallego announced that he introduced a resolution "reaffirming that U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has no authority to arrest, detain, interrogate or deport U.S. citizens."

Reports of ICE arrests in Arizona and around the country have included some U.S. citizens.

In a released statement, Gallego said "ICE exists to enforce immigration law, so it should be a no-brainer: U.S. citizens can’t be detained by ICE. But in Trump’s America, citizens are being thrown into detention centers just because of how they look to meet an arbitrary quota. It’s outrageous and illegal. I introduced this resolution to make it clear that the Senate stands against this rogue and unlawful behavior.”

Separately, Sen. Gallego said he and and fellow Democratic Sen. John Fetterman of Pennsylvania reintroduced the Fight for the American Dream Act, "which allows participants of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program to serve in the United States military and provides them a pathway toward U.S. citizenship after their service."

Gallego, who is a veteran, said in a statement "This bill honors the DREAMers who want nothing more than to serve our nation in uniform while helping address our military’s recruitment challenges.”