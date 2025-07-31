© 2025 KAWC, PO Box 929, Yuma, AZ 85366, info@kawc.org, 877-838-5292
Gallego bills: ICE can't arrest U.S. citizens, Dreamers in military

KAWC | By Victor Calderón
Published July 31, 2025 at 7:19 PM MST
U.S. Rep. Ruben Gallego
U.S. Rep. Ruben Gallego

U.S. Sen. Ruben Gallego is supporting legislation that would protect U.S. citizens against ICE raids and would allow DACA recipients to join the armed forces.

Sen. Gallego announced that he introduced a resolution "reaffirming that U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has no authority to arrest, detain, interrogate or deport U.S. citizens."

Reports of ICE arrests in Arizona and around the country have included some U.S. citizens.

In a released statement, Gallego said "ICE exists to enforce immigration law, so it should be a no-brainer: U.S. citizens can’t be detained by ICE. But in Trump’s America, citizens are being thrown into detention centers just because of how they look to meet an arbitrary quota. It’s outrageous and illegal. I introduced this resolution to make it clear that the Senate stands against this rogue and unlawful behavior.”

Separately, Sen. Gallego said he and and fellow Democratic Sen. John Fetterman of Pennsylvania reintroduced the Fight for the American Dream Act, "which allows participants of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program to serve in the United States military and provides them a pathway toward U.S. citizenship after their service."

Gallego, who is a veteran, said in a statement "This bill honors the DREAMers who want nothing more than to serve our nation in uniform while helping address our military’s recruitment challenges.”
Victor Calderón
Victor is originally from West Sacramento, California and has lived in Arizona for more than five years. He began his print journalism career in 2004 following his graduation from Georgetown University in Washington D.C. Victor has been a reporter for the following daily newspapers: The Monterey County Herald, The Salinas Californian and the Reno Gazette-Journal, where he covered stories including agriculture, education and Latino community news. Victor has also served as a local editor for Patch, a national news organization with hyperlocal websites, in Carmichael, California in the Sacramento area. He also served as the editor for The New Vision, the newspaper for the Roman Catholic Diocese of Tucson, which includes Yuma and La Paz counties. Victor lives in Somerton. He enjoys spending time with his family and friends and following most sports.
