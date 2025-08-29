© 2025 KAWC, PO Box 929, Yuma, AZ 85366, info@kawc.org, 877-838-5292
Sen. Ruben Gallego to hold Yuma town hall on Sept. 25

KAWC | By Victor Calderón
Published August 29, 2025 at 9:00 AM MST
x.com/RubenGallego
The office of U.S. Sen. Ruben Gallego announced he will hold a town hall event on Sept. 15 in Yuma. More details coming later.

U.S. Sen. Ruben Gallego will be returning to Yuma next month.

Sen. Gallego's office today announced he will hold a town hall event on Sept. 25. The time and location will be announced at a later date.

Gallego has been holding town halls across Arizona speaking with constituents, including in some red counties. A spokeswoman for the senator said he has held events in Phoenix, Scottsdale, Flagstaff, Douglas, Camp Verde, Sierra Vista, Globe and Apache Junction. He is scheduled to be in Tucson on Sept. 23.

—-

Stay tuned to KAWC for more information on Sen. Gallego's town hall event in Yuma as we are notified.
