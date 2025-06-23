Sen. Gallego introduces bill to bolster border checkpoints, combat fentanyl trafficking

In a bipartisan effort to enhance border security and curb the flow of fentanyl into American communities, Senators Ruben Gallego (D-Ariz.) and Rick Scott (R-Fla.) introduced the CHECKPOINT Act this week, aimed at modernizing U.S. Border Patrol checkpoint operations.

Officially titled the Continuing High-Quality Evaluations of Concerning and Known Persons of Interest through National Training Updates (CHECKPOINT) Act, the legislation seeks to codify the existing Checkpoint Program Management Office, which oversees performance metrics, interagency coordination, and data collection efforts at Border Patrol checkpoints.

Under the bill, checkpoint operations would receive updated training protocols and regularly revised drug seizure data categories, reflecting the changing nature of drug trafficking and border threats. The legislation is designed to equip agents with the tools and training necessary to meet evolving challenges, particularly in the fight against fentanyl.

“Fentanyl is pouring across our border and poisoning Arizona communities,” Gallego said in a released statement. “Border Patrol agents are on the front lines of fighting this crisis, and we need to make sure they have the training and tools to do their jobs effectively.”

Scott, who has also visited the Yuma area on a border tour, echoed Gallego’s concerns, emphasizing the need for improved accountability and modernization in checkpoint procedures. “Our bipartisan bill, the CHECKPOINT Act, will continue efforts to secure our border and provide tools, training, and resources to ensure our Border Patrol agents are equipped to respond to what on-the-ground agents see every day,” he said.

Both senators emphasized the bill's importance in stopping the trafficking of dangerous drugs like fentanyl before they reach U.S. communities, highlighting its potential to improve coordination and efficiency across law enforcement agencies.

The legislation arrives as the U.S. continues to grapple with the opioid crisis, with fentanyl overdoses contributing to a significant rise in drug-related deaths nationwide.