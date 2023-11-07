Arizona Edition: Gallego on rural needs and border rhetoric

Recent polls show Democratic Congressman Ruben Gallego leading or tied with Republican Kari Lake in a race to unseat independent Kyrsten Sinema from the Senate.

With the election a year away, Gallego says his focus is on listening to potential voters in communities across the state.

In Somerton recently for a summit on rural needs, Gallego sat down with Victor Calderon to talk about motivating voters, his strategy for the next few months, and damaging rhetoric about U.S. border communities.

