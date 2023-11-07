© 2023 KAWC
Arizona Edition: Gallego on rural needs and border rhetoric

By Lou Gum,
Victor Calderón
Published November 7, 2023 at 4:02 PM MST
Recent polls show Democratic Congressman Ruben Gallego leading or tied with Republican Kari Lake in a race to unseat independent Kyrsten Sinema from the Senate.

With the election a year away, Gallego says his focus is on listening to potential voters in communities across the state.

In Somerton recently for a summit on rural needs, Gallego sat down with Victor Calderon to talk about motivating voters, his strategy for the next few months, and damaging rhetoric about U.S. border communities.

Lou Gum
Lou Gum
Victor Calderón
Victor Calderón
