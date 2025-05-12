Gallego Unveils Comprehensive Border and Immigration Reform Plan

Washington, D.C. — Senator Ruben Gallego (D-AZ) has introduced a sweeping immigration and border security proposal aimed at fixing what he calls the "broken" state of America's current system.

Titled “Securing the Border and Fueling Economic Prosperity,” the five-pillar plan is a mix of border security enforcement and humane immigration reform.

“We don’t have to choose between border security and immigration reform. We can and should do both,” Gallego said, emphasizing the urgency to overcome political gridlock that has long stalled federal action on the issue.

Gallego’s plan includes hiring more Border Patrol agents, enhancing drug detection technology, and upgrading port infrastructure. It also proposes overhauling the asylum process to prevent abuse and ensure fair, respectful treatment of migrants.

Key components of the plan also aim to bolster the U.S. economy by expanding legal immigration pathways and offering a pathway to citizenship for Dreamers and long-term undocumented immigrants. Additionally, it addresses regional causes of migration by calling on neighboring countries to share responsibility in resettlement efforts and combat the root issues of instability and crime.

Gallego highlighted personal experience and regional insight as foundations of his approach. “I saw firsthand what it means to sacrifice, to struggle, and to fight for a better future,” he said. “We must do right by these communities.”

Trade with Mexico surpassed $20 billion in 2024, underscoring the vital economic role Arizona’s border plays, Gallego noted. However, he acknowledged the challenges local communities face due to cartel activity and inadequate resources.

Here's a breakdown of Senator Ruben Gallego's five-pillar immigration and border security plan, “Securing the Border and Fueling Economic Prosperity”, introduced on May 12, 2025:

🛡️ 1. Strengthen Border Security

Hire and Retain Border Patrol Agents: Increase staffing to enhance enforcement capabilities.

Invest in Port Infrastructure: Upgrade facilities to improve processing and security.

Expand Drug Detection Technology: Deploy advanced tools to combat smuggling, particularly of fentanyl.

⚖️ 2. Reform the Asylum System

End Abuse: Implement measures to prevent exploitation of the system.

Expedite the Asylum Process: Reduce delays to ensure timely adjudication.

Treat Migrants with Dignity and Respect: Ensure humane treatment throughout the process.

🌐 3. Expand Legal Immigration Pathways

Grow the Economy: Attract skilled workers to contribute to economic growth.

Protect American Workers: Ensure that new immigrants complement the existing workforce.

🏛️ 4. Provide a Pathway to Citizenship

For Dreamers: Offer citizenship to individuals brought to the U.S. as children.

For Long-Term Undocumented Residents: Provide a route to citizenship for those who have contributed to communities over time.

🌎 5. Address Root Causes of Migration

Regional Responsibility: Encourage neighboring countries to share the burden of resettlement.

Combat Instability and Crime: Support efforts to reduce violence and economic crises in migrants' home countries.

Senator Gallego emphasizes that this plan seeks to balance border security with humane immigration reform, aiming to restore order while promoting economic growth.