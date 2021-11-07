-
Recently, the U.S. Border Patrol began releasing refugees and asylum-seeking migrants in Yuma County. While they aren't in the area long, there are few…
-
Arizona Edition - Our guest this week warns that politicians, and the media, hype up coverage of the U.S.-Mexico border for political gain and for…
-
Arizona Congressman Raul Grijalva will run unopposed for his ninth term in the U.S. House. But he says his district will still figure heavily in upcoming…
-
President Donald Trump has made it clear that he wants to build a massive wall on the U.S. Mexico border. Critics say the fence is useless and a waste of…
-
State and local officials attended a groundbreaking ceremony for the construction of a new pedestrian annex building at the San Luis I Land Port of Entry…
-
While much of the American workforce looks forwards to retiring around 65, many seasonal farmworkers have no choice but to keep working well past that…
-
The second annual Mayor’s Binational Bike Ride invited bicycling enthusiasts from both sides of the U.S. Mexico border to promote health and unity among…
-
The Trump administration could end up seizing land from private landowners in order to build a wall along the U.S.-Mexico Border.In an effort to protect…
-
"Medical tourism” typically refers to people looking for cheaper dental work, pharmaceutical goods or major surgery in another country.But it can also…
-
Representatives from seven universities and colleges in Arizona and Mexico gathered in Yuma Wednesday. The institutions signed on to an agreement to…